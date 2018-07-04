Cops Corner: Pilots license flew away

JUNE 22

GONE WITH THE WIND

1:05 a.m., 3200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: A man called police to report his missing wallet, containing credit cards and his pilots license. The man told the officer he thought he might have driven off with his wallet on the roof of his car. Upon backtracking, the man said he found the wallet, but some property was still missing and his VA card was broken in two pieces. He told the officer he had been in contact with his bank and the cards were cancelled.

NO LICENSE, NO DRIVING

8:52 a.m., 1900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: An officer was alerted by the town’s traffic camera system of a car on the road, owned by a driver with a suspended license. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer learned the driver was the car’s owner and she said she was told her license was valid, though official records stated otherwise. She was issued a citation for unknowingly driving with a suspended license and her license card was seized. She called family members to pick her up and drive her car.

FIERY DELIVERY

3:16 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire: Police responded with Fire-Rescue to a burning car. When an officer arrived, he reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment. No injuries were reported. The driver said she was delivering flowers and pulled over when the car lost power and began to smoke. She told an officer a new battery had just been installed that morning. The car was towed.

NOT ALLOWED THERE

12:59 a.m., Overlook Park (101 Gulf of Mexico Drive)

Suspicious vehicle: An officer on patrol spotted a car in Overlook Park and investigated. The officer saw two men walking toward the car and questioned them. The two out of town men had no wants or warrants and left the park without incident.

A LITTLE HELP (Part I)

3:55 p.m., Longboat Pass

Boating incident: While on marine patrol, an officer spotted a kayaker struggling against the current. At the request of the kayaker’s tour guide, the officer helped the kayaker back to the boat ramp to rejoin his party.

A LITTLE HELP (Part II)

5:22 p.m., 100 block of Broadway

Property lost: Officers were sent to the Broadway Beach Access on a report of a woman accidentally dropping her keys into a trash compactor/container. Officers were unable to access the inside of the locked container but called a Department of Public Works employee who would be able to unlock it. The woman was asked to await the Public Works employee and call the police for further assistance.

JUNE 23

ON THE LOOKOUT FOR TURTLES

9:27 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Turtle investigation: Police were called to the beach to check out a report of a family with cell-phone flashlights, possibly disturbing nesting sea turtles. The officer found three adults and four small children walking near the water. The officer observed no violations in progress and spoke to the family. A man said he was aware of turtle regulations and would make sure the children don’t disturb any nests.

JUNE 24

I’M OK

12:10 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Bicycle incident: An officer on patrol spotted a man on the ground alongside a bike on the ground. A woman was also there, assisting. The man, 70, told the officer he had fallen but was not injured and didn’t need medical assistance.

MYSTERIOUS CALL

3:50 p.m., 3700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: Three officers were sent to investigate a suspicious call. A woman called the dispatch center from a cell phone and said she was a 34-year-old woman who had been kidnapped as a baby and hung up. The call-taker reported the woman sounded either drunk or on drugs. Officers searched the area and found no one. Attempts to call back didn’t work and attempts to locate the source of the cell phone signal were unsuccessful.

JUNE 26

ONE GUY, TWO COMPLAINTS

10:28 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise: An officer responded to a resort over a noise complaint. Upon the officer’s arrival, he found a man with his kids swimming in the pool with a radio playing, past closing hours. The man, who had been the subject of a loud-radio complaint two days previous, turned off the radio and went inside.

JUNE 27

COLLISION COURSE

8:44 a.m., 500 block of Russell Stree

Traffic collision: Two officers responded to a vehicle collision. One vehicle was a towing a trailered boat, which collided with another vehicle along a sharp curve on Russell Street. No one was injured. Damage to the trailer was minor and limited to a fender. The other vehicle had damage to a fender and a blown tire.

NOT NAKED

3:25 p.m., 3900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Two officers were called to the beach in response to a report of a naked man sunbathing. Upon their arrival, they found a 74-year-old man pulling black shorts on over a tan Speedo-style swimsuit. The man said he had never removed his swimsuit and knew doing so was against the law.