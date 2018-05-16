Cops Corner: Officer lends a helping hand

MAY 5

Helping hand

4:45 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Assistance: An officer who responded to a call about yelling and tapping sounds coming from an apartment one floor up discovered a man who had fallen in the kitchen and couldn’t get up. Fire-rescue arrived to assist the man, who did not require hospitalization.

Speedy boating

11:30 a.m., off the key

Boat violation: The Longboat Key Police’s marine unit pulled over a 25-foot craft and issued verbal warnings for excessive speed in a no-wake zone and no visible Florida boat-registration numbers.

Raising suspicions

4:29 p.m., 1500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: A caller to police complained about a white Mercedes sedan that was parked on a condominium’s private property. Two men and a woman were seen leaving the vehicle. After a search of the property and adjacent areas, the owner of the car was found and told she could be issued a trespassing citation if the caller so wished. Also, the officer told her the car was subject to towing.

MAY 6

Not welcome

8:46 p.m., 1000 block of Bogey Lane

Suspicious vehicle: A homeowner called police when he heard a vehicle pull up in front of his house, followed by the sound of voices. By the time the homeowner looked out the window, no one was visible. When police arrived, the homeowner said it’s not uncommon for beachgoers to park on the street. The officer determined the van was a rental and said he would check the area again later. By then, the van was gone.

Think of the turtles

9:46 p.m., 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: A call about young people on the beach with flashlights prompted a police officer to investigate. The officer found four boys and girls using their cellphone lights on the beach. He spoke to the visitors about beach lights during sea turtle nesting season. An hour later, another call complaining of two young people making noise on the beach and using a light was received by police. The same officer responded and told the young visitors to stop the noise because the beach closed at 11 p.m.

MAY 7

Lost and found

9:51 a.m., Longboat Key Police Department

Found property: A resident reported to police finding the drivers’ license of a Sarasota man near the entrance to Longboat Club Road. An officer found a work contact for the man and spoke to someone at the business, who confirmed the man had misplaced his license and would stop by the police department to pick it up.

MAY 8

Bad first day

7:11 p.m., 4500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Disturbance: A resident called police when her moving company didn’t seem to take seriously her concerns about her damaged property. The officer told the resident the matter was civil in nature, and she understood but she accepted a business card, case number and statement form from police to further pursue the matter with the company.

The party’s over

11:30 p.m., 500 block of Neptune

Noise: Police were sent to a neighborhood on a report of loud music. The source was found at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside golf course, where an outdoor reception was underway. The officer told the DJ the music must stop because of the hour.