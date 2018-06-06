Cops Corner: No evidence of distress

MAY 25

Floating away

10:38 a.m., 4400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A board drifting in the Gulf of Mexico caught the eye of a resident who called police to report a riderless stand-up paddleboard floating to the north. A ground and marine officer responded. The marine officer reported seeing two fishing boats and a paddler aboard a stand-up board about 200 yards from the beach but reported no one in distress nearby. The marine officer also reported finding a child’s boogie board floating in the area. It was recovered and held at the station as found property.

Help needed. Well, maybe not

6:05 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: An officer heading to the site of a caller who needed help installing a child-safety seat was informed while on his way that the issue was resolved. In a follow-up to the cell number listed on the 9-1-1 call, the caller’s husband said she was able to properly install the seat and departed the area.

MAY 26

Crossed-up schedule

9:30 a.m., 700 block Dream Island Road

Burglar alarm: An officer who arrived at the scene of an intruder alarm found a cleaning service vehicle parked in front of a home. A neighbor said the homeowner expected the cleaning service the day before and reactivated the alarm. The cleaning-service employee said the service was scheduled for the previous day, but a flooded road brought on by heavy rain prompted the service to turn around and try the next day.

No parking

7:44 p.m., 600 block of Roundtree Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Police were called to a home in which a vehicle and boat were parked in a neighbor’s driveway. The officer found another vehicle connected to the same owner in another driveway nearby, all three with Texas plates. The officer contacted the original property owner to say all three vehicles belonged to a neighbor. The property owner said she would talk to the neighbor about removing the boat and vehicle.

MAY 27

Disappearing wand

5 p.m., 7000 block of Bayside Drive

Larceny: A resident reported someone had cut off the end of her garden hose between May 21-25 and stolen the wand attachment. The resident estimated the replacement cost of the hose at $50 and the wand at $25. Because of recent rainy weather, no attempt at pulling fingerprints was made. An extra patrol was requested.

For grandma

6:58 p.m., 1600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Trespassing: A man found inside the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort property said he was a guest at a nearby resort and had walked there to photograph the abandoned site. He told an officer his grandmother told him about her experiences at the Colony and the man wanted to show her photos of its current state. He was issued a verbal trespassing warning and told of the dangers of the property. He said he would not return.

A lot of noise

7:50 p.m., Greer Island

Noise disturbance: Police responded to a report of loud music on the north end of Greer Island. Officers found a man and woman from Lakeland who were playing loud music from a stereo. They were informed about an acceptable sound level and issued a warning. In a follow up call, the original caller was upset that no citations had been issued and no other violations were found. The officer referred the caller to the police department command staff.

MAY 31

A real golf hazard

11:15 p.m., 3100 block Harbourside Drive

Gas leak: A one-inch gas line was struck by a golf cart and began leaking. Police were called to assist Fire-Rescue secure the area while the gas company arrived to make repairs.

Golden opportunity

1:40 p.m., 300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: The guard at a condominium complex called police to report four women in a black SUV who stopped and asked a landscape worker if he wanted to buy a gold ring because they needed gas money. The worker declined the sales offer. Police were unable to find the vehicle after the report was made.

Hey, buddy, there’s a sign

9:30 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Parking: A parking citation was issued to a Jeep Wrangler parked next to a sign that reads: No Parking between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.