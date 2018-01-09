Jan. 1

KEY CLUE

10 a.m. — 2200 block of Bahia Vista Street

Vehicle burglary: A woman noticed a few items were missing from her and her husband’s cars, including two watches and a camera. A few days later, a maintenance worker found her car key fob in the grass. The woman said she kept a spare key fob in her husband’s car, which was probably unlocked, and believed that’s how someone gained access to the cars.

Jan. 6

PRIZE FIGHT

3 p.m. — 500 block of North Washington Boulevard

Misc. officer: A man called the police because he turned in lottery tickets to a convenience store and was upset that the cashier did not give him the proper amount of money. When asked how much money was missing, the man said he was not sure, and that all he knew was one of the tickets was a “big winner.” An officer told him that this was a civil dispute that should be addressed with the management of the convenience store.

FRIENDLY FIRE

10 p.m. — 1500 block of Main Street

Battery: An officer responded to a report regarding a fight at a bar. He spoke to a man who said he was the victim in a physical altercation with his friend. He said the friend had left the bar already, and he did not want to press charges. The officer did not notice any signs of injury, and when he asked the man for more information regarding his friend, he declined to provide any details.

DRINKS ON ME

11:41 p.m. — 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road

Dispute: A man reported a theft after another person failed to pay his portion of a split bill at a bar. The man said he met another male at the bus station earlier in the day, and they went to get a couple of drinks together. The man said he did not know the other person and was not certain of his name. He said the other person left without paying for his drinks, which totaled about $6.50, and the man had to pay the entire tab. An officer told the man he would have to go to civil court to get his $6.50 back.