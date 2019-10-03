Cops Corner: Just out for a little doggie me time

Sept. 28

On her own, for a while

8:35 a.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal found: Police were alerted by the manager of a resort that a white, female Labrador retriever had appeared on the property and followed one of the employees into the office. The dog had no collar, and appeared healthy. Other officers checked around the area and ultimately found the owner, who lived nearby. Dog and owner were reunited.

Not locked

12:34 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: As an officer was performing a routine security check, he found an unsecured door. A check of the interior indicated no sign of forced entry. Officers checked on the property throughout the night to assure it remained secure.

No boats around

2:05 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Boating call: While on marine patrol, an officer was summoned to check out a report of boaters operating too close to swimmers along the gulf beaches. Once in the area of the report, the officer checked the area and didn’t see anything untoward.

Nope

1 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police and fire-rescue personnel responded to a condominium community after getting a call about a stuck elevator. When police arrived, fire-rescue crews had already determined neither of the community’s elevators were broken – and no one was trapped.

This noise is permitted

1:19 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Noise complaint: A resort guest called police to complain about construction noise coming from an adjacent resort. The investigating officer determined the noise was coming from a project that was permitted to proceed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The officer also stepped out on to the beach and reported hearing no loud construction noise. He reported his findings to the caller and reported no violations were observed.

No leaks

3:38 p.m., Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive

Public service: Responding to a public service call, an officer met with firefighters who relayed an anonymous report made to the U.S. Coast Guard regarding a possible hydraulic leak in the area. A check of nearby heavy equipment and boats did not result in the discovery of leaking hydraulic fluid.

Read the signs, people

4 p.m., 300 block of North Shore Road

Parking: A car with out of state license plates was ticketed for parking in a no parking zone while at the same time blocking a private driveway. Not far away, a second car was parked pointing north on the east-west facing road within sight of a sign advising the area was for parallel parking only.

The blinking lights should be been a clue

7 p.m., 3900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver was issued a written warning after an officer spotted a car drive through a crosswalk while pedestrians waited to cross. They had activated the flashing yellow lights, indicating their intentions. The driver was cautioned about slowing and stopping for pedestrians.

Sept. 29

Shell gain

12:35 a.m., 500 block of Spanish Drive North

Animal call: An officer responded to a call about a gopher tortoise in front of a residential driveway. The animal appeared in good condition and was moved to a safe location to avoid injury.

Break time

1:13 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious person: Police spoke to a caller in the parking lot of a shopping center about a man the caller had seen sleeping in a parked car a day earlier. The same man had been seen sleeping in the same car 20 minutes previous to the 911 call. The officer collected information from the car’s license plate and learned from a store manager the sleeping man was an employee who took naps during his breaks from work.

Call it a day

1:49 p.m., 500 block of Hornblower Lane

Noise: A lawn maintenance crew, working on a Sunday, was told their noise was in violation of a town ordinance regulating the days and times during which such work was allowed. The supervisor was issued a verbal warning, and the crew packed up and left.

Sept. 30

That’s suspended

7:28 p.m., 5100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: The island’s license plate reading system alerted police to a car owned by a driver with a suspended license. Once police confirmed their information, the car was stopped. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license and the license was confiscated. The driver told the officer she was not aware of the suspension.

Not this time

8:17 p.m., 3300 Bayou Sound

Alarm: While performing a patrol request, an officer checked the security of a home's sliding rear door by attempting to open it. The door slid about 2 inches, stopped when blocked by an interior lock and set off the intruder alarm. The officer reported that on previous security-check visits, the door always moved a bit but never set off the alarm. The activated alarm was called in to dispatch.

Oct. 1

Whoa!

7:32 a.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: A driver monitored on radar driving 70 mph in a 45 mph zone was issued a speeding ticket. No additional wants or warrants were noted.

Five shots

8:57 a.m., 5600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: A shop owner called police to report five BB-sized holes in a window. The owner said the incident had taken place some time between 3 p.m. Sept. 27 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1. The officer who responded reported the window faced a vacant lot, and there was no other damage done to buildings on nearby streets.

No one was hurt

4:34 p.m. 6500 block of Gulfside Road

Traffic crash: About $10,000 in damage was done in a collision between a sport-utility vehicle and a parked box truck. Police said the truck was parked on the southbound side of the street, with a delivery driver inside preparing to unload supplies. The SUV stopped behind the truck, then pulled out to go around, striking the step bumper and continuing to drive forward, causing damage to the length of the SUV and blowing out the right rear tire. All the damage was done to the SUV.

Hide the tip money

10:39 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Security check: A pair of officers checked inside a business after an initial discovery of an unsecured sliding rear door. No evidence of a break-in was spotted, but officers discovered a tip jar on the front counter. Officers moved the jar out of sight and left behind a business card with a police report case number to indicate they had been inside.