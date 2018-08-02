Cops Corner: First a warning, then directions to Siesta Key

July 21

First a warning, then directions

4:58 a.m., 3400 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Traffic: While on patrol, an officer spotted a sedan that failed to maintain a single lane. While following, the officer reported seeing the car stray from its lane about four times in less than a minute. After pulling the car over, the officer noted no signs of driver impairment. The driver said he was lost, looking for Siesta Key and was struggling to find his phone. The 55-year-old man was given a warning and directions to Siesta Key.

We’re fine

1:47 p.m., 6900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious vehicle: An officer checking on a white pickup truck on the property of a closed service station was told by the truck’s occupants they were tending to a minor medical issue and did not require assistance.

Just keep swimming

6:28 p.m., 300 block of Firehouse Lane

Nuisance: A report of juveniles swimming in a community pool prompted a visit by a police officer. Upon arrival, a woman told the officer she was both a resident of the community and the parent of the young swimmers. The caller was contacted and told of the situation.

iPhone disappears

9:13 p.m., 100 block of North Shore Road

Property: A man at the beach reported to police his missing iPhone. He reported leaving it on the beach with his belongings while swimming and finding it missing when he returned. A search of the area turned up nothing, and electronic tracking of the phone indicated it likely was switched off.

July 22

No one hurt

3:43 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Traffic crash: A pair of rental cars were damaged in a crash in the Publix parking lot. Officers reported one car lunged forward while parking, traveling over two parking barriers and crashing into the car parked in the opposite spot. The driver reported not knowing what caused the sudden acceleration. Both cars were damaged and the driver was found at fault. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.

Barrels of fun

10:50 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious circumstance: The first of two large barrels were reported on the beach by a hotel manager. Both were about 50 gallons and made from black plastic. One was marked with the label “corrosive #8 Cargo Clean’’ but was empty. Both were disposed of.