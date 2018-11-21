Cops Corner: Boaters making waves

NOV. 10

Alarming situation

6:58 a.m., 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Fire alarm: Police and fire units responded to the Water Club condominiums in response to a fire alarm on the 11th floor. Fire personnel determined the alarm was set off by a faulty detector in an electrical equipment room.

Making waves

11:56 a.m., Longboat Pass Bridge

Boating violation: Officers on marine patrol conducted a vessel stop near the Longboat Pass bridge after reporting seeing a boat enter the “slow speed, minimum wake’’ zone without slowing down. Once stopped, the officers educated the boat operator on the violation and made him aware of the need to obey slow-speed zone requirements. The boater was issued a verbal warning.

Not aggressive

12:20 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal report: A coyote sighting was reported to police. The officer who responded was not able to spot the coyote, but spoke with the caller who said the animal did not appear hurt or diseased and wasn’t aggressive. The officer informed the caller of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission guidelines on coyotes. A day later, a coyote was spotted on Bogey Lane, and did not appear aggressive and was avoiding human contact.

Traveling on their own

2:42 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Lost property: A caller to police wanted to report the loss of two suitcases and a backpack, which had fallen from a rental car en route to Longboat Key. While the officer was talking to property owner, a relative returned from the Cortez Bridge area and said a witness had seen the luggage fall, recovered the three pieces and followed him to return them. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Wakey, wakey

2:42 p.m., near Jewfish Key

Boating violation: A pair of officers on marine patrol stopped two personal watercraft near Jewfish Key because they were operating with excessive wakes in a “slow speed, minimum wake” zone. Both operators were reminded of the requirements of boat operators in such zones. Another boater was similarly reminded about wake zones in the same area less than an hour later.

Fire when ready

6:23 p.m., 2000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Burning: Police and fire units responded to a condominium community on a report of an open fire on the beach. Once law enforcement arrived, officers learned the open-fire report had been in error. A homeowner had been using a barbecue grill, and it was mistaken for an open fire by a caller.

Night is not right

11:35 p.m., 100 N. Shore Road

Juvenile acts: While on patrol near the beach, a police officer reported seeing several carloads of young adults park in a prohibited area and begin gathering beach items. The officer told them they were parked illegally, and alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the beach. The young adults loaded their beach items back in their cars and left.

NOV. 11

Whew!

8:53 a.m., 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property found: A caller reported two bicycles missing from a condominium community’s bike-storage room. The man said the bicycles had been parked there on Nov. 8 and now were missing. The officer accompanied the caller to the bike-storage room and found the black and rose bicycles in a different location inside the room.

NOV. 12

No sound

5:46 a.m., 600 block of Jackson Way

Disturbance: An early-morning caller complained about air conditioner noise coming from condos across the water, west of her residence. The responding officer walked out to the dock area and listened for the noise but couldn’t hear anything. No action was taken, but the caller was asked to call again if the noise resumed.

Not needed

1:35 p.m., Police headquarters

Public service: A sergeant was called to help a man in the police department lobby who wanted to dispose of unneeded old medication. The man’s medication was emptied into a bag and properly gotten rid of.

Yacht buyer? Panhandler?

8:46 p.m., 500 block of Bay Isles Parkway

Suspicious person: An officer was sent to a shopping center on a report of suspicious man who was panhandling. The officer found a man who answered the caller’s description sitting on the curb, and the man denied asking people for money. The man said he was in the process of buying a Hatteras boat nearby. The officer also told the man to stop panhandling and confirmed with the caller if he would be willing to sign a trespassing warning if the man returned.

NOV. 13

Due diligence

8:30 a.m., Police headquarters

Property found: A woman from out of town arrived at the police department with a set of keys she had found on a bench nearby. The woman said she waited at the bench for 15 minutes after finding the keys in case the owner returned. Then, she decided to bring them to the police department.

Not dreaming

10:31 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Property damage: An officer was sent to the corner of Gulf of Mexico Drive and Dream Island Road and found the pole for the street sign and stop sign on the ground. There was no obvious sign of vehicle impact, and the cause was unknown. The town’s Public Works Department was notified and placed a temporary sign.

Piled high

12:11 p.m., 500 block of Putter Lane

Highway obstruction: Police responded to Country Club Shores to look into a report of a pile of rocks on the street. The officer found the pile of landscaping stones allowed plenty of room for traffic to pass and was marked with orange traffic cones. Workers said half the pile would be gone that day, and the rest would be gone the next day.

NOV. 15

He’s with us

12:15 p.m., 700 block of Compass Road

Parking: A homeowner called to report an unknown-to-her blue pickup truck parked in her driveway. The caller was soon contacted by her husband to say the truck belonged to a man cleaning their boat at the dock.