Cops Corner: A sticky situation

Aug. 11

Sticky situation

6:10 p.m., 2500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Vandalism: A woman called police to report someone had stuck with glue a sign on the door of her 2001 Jaguar while she was shopping. She told police it had taken her an hour to remove as much of the residue as possible, but she felt there was still glue on the paint. The investigating officer reporting seeing no damage to the car.

Aug. 12

No burglars here

4:31 p.m., 5300 Sandhamn Place

Burglar alarm: Police arrived at a home with an activated burglar alarm to find the garage door open. An officer and sergeant searched an in-law suite above the garage and found it clear. They found an open door to the home and entered, finding the owner of the home inside. The owner said he didn’t know police were notified.

Key questions

5:11 p.m., 500 block of Yawl Lane

Public service: An officer was sent to a home in response to a call from the homeowner who was out of town. The homeowner said he thought he had left home and boat keys on an outdoor fish-cleaning table. An officer looked around the area but found no keys and reported back to the traveling homeowner.

Watch the door

7:24 p.m., 500 Bay Isles Drive

Property damage: A woman who had been parked at the Shoppes of Bay Isles called police to report damage to her car. She said a child in a Ford Explorer next to her opened a door, hitting her Mercedes SUV in the driver’s side front and rear doors, creating a small dent and some paint transfer. The driver of the Explorer left the area, unaware of the incident. The caller provided police with a photo of the license plate of the Explorer. Once contacted, the driver said she would agree to pay for the damage.

Aug. 13

Damaged Soul

6:44 p.m., 500 Bay Isles Drive

Traffic crash: A collision between two cars in the Shoppes of Bay Isles caused about $1,500 in damage, but no injuries were reported. Police reported a man driving a Lincoln backed into a woman driving a Kia Soul. The man told police it was his fault. Both cars were estimated to have about $750 in damage each.

Aug. 14

Nothing to worry about

7:53 p.m., 3100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Suspicious person: Police were notified about a man, dressed in jeans and a brown shirt walking south along Gulf of Mexico Drive from the 3100 block, talking to himself and gesturing. The man told officers he takes medication for a medical condition that can produce involuntary motions. Officers reported the man was coherent and respectful during their conversation. Asked if police could be of further assistance, the man declined help and said he was walking to a store.

Aug. 15

Recipe for alarm

12:20 a.m., 200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police encountered a pest control employee at a restaurant after responding to a burglar alarm report. The employee told the officer someone had changed the alarm code. Attempts were made to reach someone with the restaurant, to no avail. The pest control employee finished his work in the kitchen and secured the door.