Cops Corner

SEPT. 8

STRUCTURE FIRE

5:44 p.m. 600 block of Fox Street

Police were called to a report of an explosion caused by a propane gas tank. The explosion caused the soffit of the house to burn, which was put out by the Longboat Key Fire and Rescue Department.

SEPT. 8

FRIGHTENED OF COYOTES

11:43 p.m. 4300 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

A Lakewood Ranch woman driving a limousine asked police if they could wait while she cleaned her vehicle. According to reports, the woman was nervous about being out so late, as well as red tide and reports of coyotes being in the area.

SEPT. 10

STUCK ELEVATOR

9:56 p.m. 3000 block of Grand Bay Boulevard

After an elevator became stuck in a condominium, an undisclosed amount of people were freed by Longboat Key Fire and Rescue Department.

SEPT. 11

ANOTHER STUCK ELEVATOR

7:54 a.m. 1200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Following a call to police about a stuck condo elevator, Longboat Key Fire and Rescue Department were able to open it and rescue the person inside.