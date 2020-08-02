Consolidation could extinguish Myakka department

After a one-year retirement, Myakka City resident Danny Cacchiotti returned to work in 2016 to lead the Myakka City Fire Control District.

It didn’t take long for Cacchiotti to realize financial challenges were ahead.

REFERENDUM LANGUAGE Myakka residents will vote Aug. 18 on the proposed merger. The ballot initiative reads: Merger and Taxation

Referendum Shall the Myakka City Fire Control District, a dependent special district of Manatee County, be merged into the East Manatee Fire Rescue District, an independent special district, and become subject to the East Manatee Fire Rescue District’s jurisdiction and authority, including the authority under Chapter 191, Florida Statutes, to levy an ad valorem tax in an amount no greater than 1 mil annually? YES: For ___ NO: Against ___

In 2018, he told Myakka City’s board of fire commissioners that a tax increase might be necessary. Then in 2019, boards for the Myakka City and East Manatee fire districts agreed to pursue a merger, which will be decided upon by

TAX COMPARISON This chart shows the comparison of fire service tax rates between Myakka City’s and East Manatee’s fire departments. The base square footage for a building is 1,000 square feet. Vacant platted lot under 10 acres Myakka City: $25/lot East Manatee: $8.04/lot Vacant platted lot over 10 acres Myakka City: $0.35/acre East Manatee: $0.35/acre Vacant unplatted lot less than 10 acres Myakka City: $0.35/acre East Manatee: $8.04/parcel Single family residential on acreage Myakka City: Base rate of $152 plus $0.20/square foot over the base and $0.35/acre East Manatee: Base rate of $90.38 plus $0.06/square foot over 1,000 square feet Multifamily residential Myakka City: Base rate of $175 plus $0.20 over first 1,000 square feet plus $0.35/acre East Manatee: $103.41/unit Mobile homes on acreage Myakka City: Base rate of $86.10 plus $0.20/square foot over base plus $0.35/acre East Manatee: $86.10/unit plus $0.35/acre Commercial Myakka City: Base of $500 plus $0.20/square foot over base and $0.35/acre East Manatee: $456.92/unit for base plus varying fee according to use Unsubdivided acreage with improvement Myakka City: Base of $152 plus $0.20/square foot for additional and $0.35/acre East Manatee: Base of $90.38 plus $0.06/square foot for additional and $0.35/acre Unsubdivided acreage Myakka City: $0.35/acre East Manatee: $0.35/acre *For properties with a structure, taxpayers should add the non ad valorem amount for East Manatee properties. It is $1 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Myakka City district voters Aug. 18 with a referendum.

“Over the past four to five years, it became apparent that the fire assessments were not going to be able to sustain long-term operations of Myakka City’s two fire stations,” Cacchiotti said. “Rather than raising taxes or watching the fire district slowly dissolve, it was felt a merger would breathe new life into the department.”

The Myakka City Fire District is operating at a $148,113 shortfall for the 2020 budget year. General revenues and assessments are $1.45 million, but general expenses are $1.6 million, including reserves of $945,186.

“We have been balancing our budget deficit with our cash reserves,” Cacchiotti said. “The housing crash of 2008 all but put a stop to new home construction. Housing starts have never recovered from 2008.”

But how the district proceeds with those challenges now is in the hands of Myakka City’s voters.

Voters will be asked to approve a merger between the Myakka City and East Manatee fire districts and to levy an ad valorem tax assessment, which East Manatee voters already approved in 2004. East Manatee’s tax structure is a non ad valorem plus an ad valorem (value-based) tax rate, while Myakka City’s structure is based on non ad valorem only.

Cacchiotti said the move will provide tax relief to the majority of Myakka City residents. For example, a 3,108-square-foot home on 17 acres with a taxable value or $108,248, East Manatee’s rate is $311.94 annually compared to Myakka’s $579.57.

“Even though East Manatee has two taxes they charge, it’s still less than Myakka’s single tax,” Cacchiotti said.

WHAT'S NEXT? On Aug. 18, Myakka City residents will vote on a merger between the Myakka City Fire Control District and East Manatee Fire Rescue District, as well as for an ad valorem tax. — If denied, Myakka City Fire Control District will operate as is. — If approved, both fire boards will meet to vote on the merger. — The Manatee County Commission, which created the Myakka City district, will have to vote to dissolve the district. — A state-elected delegation would sponsor legislation to modify East Manatee’s boundaries to incorporate the Myakka City Fire Control District. The legislation would need to be approved by the state Legislature or governor by July 1, 2021, to go into effect Oct. 1, 2021.

He said Myakka City needs to replace a variety of firetrucks, two-way radios and other equipment. The last assessment increase occurred in 2007, and the revenues from it initially provided the reserves now being used to fund budget shortfalls.

East Manatee Fire Rescue District Chief Lee Whitehurst said East Manatee would carry Myakka City’s budget shortfall for a few years, but that would change as more development occurs.

He also said he does not consider covering the shortfall to be a subsidy by East Manatee residents. He anticipates costs savings achieved through things like administrative costs, economies of scale for personnel benefits and savings on overtime.

Some Myakka City residents have mixed feelings about the proposed merger. They said their biggest concern is making sure Myakka City keeps its own unique identity and character.

Myakka’s Bonnie Carlton said she worried the change would lead Myakka City to become “anonymous” within the county. However, she feels the move will be necessary.

“Everything else seems to be an advantage in terms of taxes and coverage of the area,” Carlton said. “The area’s growing so fast. This is inevitable.”

Carol Felts, who lives on the east side of County Road 675, said she is unsure how she will vote on the tax and is not convinced there’s a true need for the merger. For example, she has a hard time believing so much of Myakka City’s equipment needs to be replaced.

LEARN MORE The Myakka City Fire Control District has a tax simulator on its website that allows Myakka property owners to compare their tax rates from current to what is proposed by entering their property identification number in the tool at TC.MyakkaFire.org. If a property does not come up, they can contact [email protected] or call 322-6525 for assistance.

“I’m leery of anything that is starting to infringe on our community, us being our community, us being Myakka,” she said. “We’re slowly, apparently, trying to take these little steps into making Myakka part of Lakewood Ranch. That’s where our fight is.”

Longtime Myakka City resident and former Myakka City volunteer firefighter Keith Ludwig said he opposes the measure, and he would support a tax increase for Myakka City to sustain itself. His primary concern is ensuring the lifestyle of Myakka City residents.

“What I am opposed to is, ‘Who’s your daddy?’” Ludwig said. “My whole desire is for Myakka City to remain Myakka City. Raise taxes if you need to.”