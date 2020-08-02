Consolidation could extinguish Myakka department

Referendum will decide if financially strapped Myakka City Fire Control will merge with East Manatee.
After a one-year retirement, Myakka City resident Danny Cacchiotti returned to work in 2016 to lead the Myakka City Fire Control District.
It didn’t take long for Cacchiotti to realize financial challenges were ahead.
In 2018, he told Myakka City’s board of fire commissioners that a tax increase might be necessary. Then in 2019, boards for the Myakka City and East Manatee fire districts agreed to pursue a merger, which will be decided upon by
Myakka City district voters Aug. 18 with a referendum.
“Over the past four to five years, it became apparent that the fire assessments were not going to be able to sustain long-term operations of Myakka City’s two fire stations,” Cacchiotti said. “Rather than raising taxes or watching the fire district slowly dissolve, it was felt a merger would breathe new life into the department.”
The Myakka City Fire District is operating at a $148,113 shortfall for the 2020 budget year. General revenues and assessments are $1.45 million, but general expenses are $1.6 million, including reserves of $945,186.
“We have been balancing our budget deficit with our cash reserves,” Cacchiotti said. “The housing crash of 2008 all but put a stop to new home construction. Housing starts have never recovered from 2008.”
But how the district proceeds with those challenges now is in the hands of Myakka City’s voters.
Voters will be asked to approve a merger between the Myakka City and East Manatee fire districts and to levy an ad valorem tax assessment, which East Manatee voters already approved in 2004. East Manatee’s tax structure is a non ad valorem plus an ad valorem (value-based) tax rate, while Myakka City’s structure is based on non ad valorem only.
Cacchiotti said the move will provide tax relief to the majority of Myakka City residents. For example, a 3,108-square-foot home on 17 acres with a taxable value or $108,248, East Manatee’s rate is $311.94 annually compared to Myakka’s $579.57.
“Even though East Manatee has two taxes they charge, it’s still less than Myakka’s single tax,” Cacchiotti said.
He said Myakka City needs to replace a variety of firetrucks, two-way radios and other equipment. The last assessment increase occurred in 2007, and the revenues from it initially provided the reserves now being used to fund budget shortfalls.
East Manatee Fire Rescue District Chief Lee Whitehurst said East Manatee would carry Myakka City’s budget shortfall for a few years, but that would change as more development occurs.
He also said he does not consider covering the shortfall to be a subsidy by East Manatee residents. He anticipates costs savings achieved through things like administrative costs, economies of scale for personnel benefits and savings on overtime.
Some Myakka City residents have mixed feelings about the proposed merger. They said their biggest concern is making sure Myakka City keeps its own unique identity and character.
Myakka’s Bonnie Carlton said she worried the change would lead Myakka City to become “anonymous” within the county. However, she feels the move will be necessary.
“Everything else seems to be an advantage in terms of taxes and coverage of the area,” Carlton said. “The area’s growing so fast. This is inevitable.”
Carol Felts, who lives on the east side of County Road 675, said she is unsure how she will vote on the tax and is not convinced there’s a true need for the merger. For example, she has a hard time believing so much of Myakka City’s equipment needs to be replaced.
“I’m leery of anything that is starting to infringe on our community, us being our community, us being Myakka,” she said. “We’re slowly, apparently, trying to take these little steps into making Myakka part of Lakewood Ranch. That’s where our fight is.”
Longtime Myakka City resident and former Myakka City volunteer firefighter Keith Ludwig said he opposes the measure, and he would support a tax increase for Myakka City to sustain itself. His primary concern is ensuring the lifestyle of Myakka City residents.
“What I am opposed to is, ‘Who’s your daddy?’” Ludwig said. “My whole desire is for Myakka City to remain Myakka City. Raise taxes if you need to.”