Condominium on the Bay condo sells for $1,625,000

A condominium in Condominium on the Bay tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard and Barbara Blumenthal, of Sarasota, sold their Units 1907 and 1908 condominium at 888 Boulevard of the Arts to Marshall and Marla Stanton, of Long Lake, Minn., for $1,625,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,930 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $518,000 in 1997.

SARASOTA

Paradise Shores

Barbara Katz sold the home at 1525 Mallard Lane to RJJM LLC for $1.35 million. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,785 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1979.

1350 Main

Eleanor Williams, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1510 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Daniel and Jeannine Mullan, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,265,000 in 2007.

Rivetta

Phillippi Cove LLC sold the home at 4712 Rivetta Court to Frank Chinnici and Maria Baird, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,984 square feet of living area.

Boulevard Addition to Sarasota

Tailored Investments SRQ LLC sold two properties at 1090 Cocoanut Ave. to 1090 Cocoanut Ave. LLC for $950,000. The first property was built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,300 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,300 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $750,000 in 2017.

McClellan Park

Jan Chester, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2138 McClellan Parkway to William and Janet Decklever, of Sarasota, for $787,500. Built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 1989.

Condominium on the Bay

Donald and Rose Mattran sold their Unit 204 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to David Howell and Kathryn Lenz, trustees, of Sarasota, for $785,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,500 in 1987.

Kenilworth Estates

Karen Dearth, Lance Snowden Letchworth and Jane Letchworth, of Corrales, N.M., sold their home at 1706 Kenilworth St. to Matthew and Meghan Leiter, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,408 square feet of living area.

Cherokee Park

Patricia Plass, trustee, and Dale Plass, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1772 North Drive to Katy Lynn McBrayer, of Sarasota, for $708,300. The first property was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 2,952 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1991, it has one bedroom, one bath and 960 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $560,000 in 2013.

McIntyre Wilson-Potter’s

Gail Fagan, of Winston Salem, N.C., sold two properties at 1642 Arlington St. to Charles Penetti and Sindia Velazquez, of Sarasota, for $647,000. The first property was built in 1922, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,143 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1994, it has one bath and 572 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $373,700 in 2012.

Pelican Cove

Stanley Yudin and Linda Charnes sold their Unit 131 condominium at 1633 Boathouse Circle to Jean Adelson, trustee, of Osprey, for $499,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,635 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2005.

Alinari

Angelina Crespi, of Tampa, sold her Unit 1003 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to David and Debra Eldridge, of Sarasota, for $483,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2017.

Patricia Del Vecchio sold her Unit 1015 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Charles and Monica McEwan, of Wesley Chapel, for $477,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2015.

Indian Beach

Lynn Roberts, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 780 41st St. to Peter and Judy Kessler, of Half Moon Bay, Calif., for $475,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 2013.

Riverwood Park

Charles and Evmarie Webb, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5250 Riverwood Ave. to Mark and Loretta Lovrey, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2016.

Broadway Promenade

Ulrich and Marie-Louise Gunthart, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1413 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Jerome and Susan Friedman, of Cotuit, Mass., for $406,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2008.

John Christie and Nancy Fisher Christie, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 1520 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Salvatore and Patricia Garapolo, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,900 in 2007.

South Gate

Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC sold the home at 3055 Homasassa Road to Gerald and Kelli Gaherty, of Sarasota, for $309,900. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2015.

JRC Investments LLC sold the home at 2835 Bougainvillea St. to Lee Newhart and Brandon Hood, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1959, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Orange Park

Anthony and Audrey Riccobono, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2411 Grove St. to Jose Alberto and Carmenza Vargas de Gutierrez, of University Park, for $280,300. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,226 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2016.

Ashley Oaks

Julio and Michelle Del Castillo, of Chiefland, sold their home at 3209 Woodberry Lane to Robert and Tamara Cianci, of Schaumburg, Ill., for $270,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Renaissance

Ross Galin, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 712 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Jovan Vitagliano and Isaac Gay, of Danbury, Conn., for $259,500. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Rustic Lodge

Lenore Thomas sold the home at 2431 Loma Linda St. to Frederick Fine, trustee, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,800 in 2013.

Sunnyside Park

Frances and Timothy Delaney, of Summit Hill, Pa., sold their home at 2306 Sunnyside Lane to Sherri Watts, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $99,000 in 1994.

SIESTA KEY

Twin Oak Pond

Elizabeth and Shawn Berry, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5239 Winding Way to Frederick Snowden IV and Angelique LoRocco, of Dallas, for $655,900. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Midnight Cove II

Paul Gendron and Linda Hobbs, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 631 condominium at 1400 Cove II Place to Richard Kincy Jr., of Jensen Beach, for $413,500. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2015.

Sunrise Cove

Steven Whitmore, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 120 condominium at 8977 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas Springstead and Kathleen Springstead, trustees, of Otter Rock, Ore., for $265,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Nelson Homes Inc. sold the home at 5409 Greenbrook Drive to William and Sandra Farrow, of Evanston, Ill., for $1,234,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,181 square feet of living area.

Beneva Oaks

Kellie Stang-Miller and Paul Skinner, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 3744 Beneva Oaks Blvd. to Vincent and Theresa Scuilla, of Sarasota, for $1 million. The first property was built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,146 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1988, it has one bath and 434 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $590,000 in 2014.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5412 Lago Maggio St. to Lana Jean Turner, of Sarasota, for $731,200. Built in 2018, it has seven bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,343 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5420 Bartolomeo St. to Ralph Miller III, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,346 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Morton and Dorothy Polsky, trustees, of Rochester, N.Y., sold the home at 5553 Carmona Place to James Hollister and Anna Respess, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2013.

Kenneth Schwab and Teresa Schwab and National Holiday LLC, trustees, sold the home at 7546 Quinto Drive to James Hassett, of Narragansett, R.I., for $339,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2007.

Richard and Ave Guerrieri, of Ventnor City, N.J., sold their home at 7744 Bergamo Ave. to Janine Russell, of Bloomfield, Conn., for $269,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,500 in 2004.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Janet Johnson, of Greeley, Colo., sold her home at 6121 Anise Drive to Kristin Ann Johnson, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Sandhill Preserve

Rena Cooper sold the home at 5938 Caspian Tern Drive to Lawrence Hawley and Suzanne Nault, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,957 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,200 in 2016.

Fairway Woods

Diana Graham, trustee, of Tallahassee, sold the Unit 1103 condominium at 7777 Fairway Woods Drive to William and Lisa Levinson, of Rochester, N.Y., for $341,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,294 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,500 in 1994.

Mara Villa II

Lawrence Fierst and Kimberly Sharp, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 27 condominium at 7356 Mara Vista Drive to Holger Dries, of Waldkirch, Germany, for $315,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2004.

Isles of Sarasota

David Glorius, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11620 Garessio Lane to Daniel Decina, of Sarasota, for $293,500. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,100 in 2008.

OSPREY

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Osprey Realty Partners LLC sold the Unit D3 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Michael Shannon, trustee, of Osprey, for $565,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $632,000 in 2012.

Willowbend

Richard and Rosario Cook, sold their home at 579 Crane Prairie Way to Henry and Kristine Ryber, of Osprey, for $495,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2017.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Kendall and Fernedy Sanborn, of Brookhaven, Ga., sold their home at 122 Yacht Harbor Drive to Marvin Elmquist, of Osprey, for $462,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,000 in 2017.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. sold the home at 138 Windward Drive to Susan Courtney, of Osprey, for $402,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2003.

Merdian at the Oaks Preserve

Lee and Ruth Norris, of Airdale Manor Stone, England, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 3603 N. Point Road to Juergen Bahr and Helga Bahr, trustees, of Placida, for $390,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2007.

NOKOMIS

Havana Heights

Cathy Skivington, of Scottsville, N.Y., sold her home at 409 Tortuga Drive to Melissa Pizzo, of Fairfax, Va., for $381,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,600 in 2006.

Venetian Gardens

Jetze and Marley Beers, of Nokomis, sold their home at 137 Gulf Ave. to Ayden Greenlee and Marsha Greenlee, of Nokomis, for $257,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2015.