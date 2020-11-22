Condo sells for $4.45 million in Siesta's Oceane

A condominium in Oceane tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Oceane Penthouse LLC sold the Unit 302 condominium at 4750 Ocean Blvd. to David Alan Ramsdell and Kevin Curtis Long, of Sarasota, for $4.45 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,297 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Cherokee Park

Judith Alexander, trustee, sold two properties at 1700 North Drive to Michael and Melissa Long, of Sarasota, for $1.64 million. The first was built in 1936, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,782 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1936, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. They sold for $890,000 in 2001.

Harbor Acres

John and Evelyn Theis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1351 Harbor Drive to Anthony Borg and Bukurije Kulla, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,206 square feet of living area.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Poinsettia Park GRT Developments LLC sold the home at 1806 Oleander St. to Karen Barnacle, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,925,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,441 square feet of living area. It sold for $612,000 in 2015. PALMER RANCH Prestancia Joseph and Mary Dunne, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4369 Boca Pointe Drive to Stephen and Katherine Young, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,847 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2000. OSPREY Casey Key Richard Davisson, trustee, of Durham, N.H., sold two properties at 854 N. Casey Key Road to Patrick and Theresa Dorsey, of Sarasota, for $2.4 million. The first property was built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,278 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,184 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS Seagrape Point Stephen and Beverly Forma, of Harrison, N.Y., sold their home at 1140 Casey Key Road to Amanda Penn DeLaHunt and Lorie Renee DeLaHunt, trustees, of Nokomis, for $1.3 million. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 4,264 square feet of living area. It sold for $859,000 in 2005.

Vue

Robert Frey and Susan Frey, trustees, sold the Unit 1603 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to John Patrick Mooney Jr. and Joanne Bailey Mooney, of Sarasota, for $1.57 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,730 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,176,400 in 2018.

Johnson Estates

Sean Paul and Andrea Cziffer-Paul sold their home at 1510 Crocker St. to Edward Mihevic, of Sarasota, for $1,399,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,975 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2017.

1350 Main Residential

Achille and Marsha Nigri, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 701 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Kenneth Satir, trustee, of Sarasota, for $649,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $462,300 in 2007.

Poinsettia Park

Gray Bowen Swor, trustee, of Siesta Key, sold the home at 1934 Bougainvillea St. to Catherine Doris Pisani, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $542,000 in 2008.

Payne Park Village

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 413 Gowdy Road to George Thomas and Cathy Edwards Thomas, trustees, of Santa Fe, N.M., for $624,700. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,473 square feet of living area.

Harbor House

Trevor and Jane Smith, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 22 condominium at 174 Golden Gate Point to Clinton and Heather Kasten, of Sarasota, for $552,500. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2009.

Sunset Towers

Susan Holik, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 605 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Diane Green, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Gardens

Kurt and Cynthia Wortmann, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5536 Waneta Place to Jamie and Christina Harris, of Sarasota, for $535,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,707 square feet of living area. It sold for $445,000 in 2015.

Indian Beach

Clifford Pierce, of Sarasota, sold his home at 794 40th St. to Kevin and Susan Spence, of Hampton, Va., for $414,100. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2016.

Holiday Harbor

Patricia Jones, of Charleston, W.Va., sold her home at 7810 Holiday Drive to William Breda Jr. and Angelyn Breda, trustees, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It sold for $52,000 in 1977.

Colonial Terrace

Janet Wirtanen, of The Villages, sold two properties at 2940 Yorktown St. to Michael Butler, of Sarasota, for $379,000. The first property was built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,512 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1975, it has one bath and 364 square feet of living area. They sold for $335,000 in 2017.

K&A Group LLC sold the home at 2810 Mayflower St. to George and Svetla Syrimis for $349,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,791 square feet of living area. It sold for $176,000 in 2015.

South Gate

James Ferri, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2111 S. Brink Ave. to Bruce Klein, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,890 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Gulf Gate Woods

Sharon Durrant, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7517 Curtiss Ave. to Robert and Karen Lavens, of Bloomfield, Mich., for $356,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $117,900 in 1990.

South Highlands

Gerard Flannery, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1805 Ivanhoe St. to Caldwell Investments LLC for $335,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,441 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2005.

Greenwich

LT Properties LLC sold the home at 2202 Hyde Park St. to Erin and Eric Wilder, of Sarasota, for $326,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Grove Lawn

Sherry Smith, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2163 Clematis St. to James Silvertooth and Lisa Renae Silvertooth, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $35,000 in 1986.

Whitakers

Merry Berger, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2509 Ixora Ave. to Diane and James Swift, of Macon, Ga., for $295,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Gulf Gate

Charles Yaros, trustee, of Coral Gables, sold the home at 3144 Gulf Gate Drive to Donald and Jessica Cooper, of Sarasota, for $290,300. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area.

David Schultz, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6524 Seagate Ave. to Linda Liuzzo and Danielle Liuzzo, of Sarasota, for $274,900. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,434 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1998.

The Landings South

Raymond and Linda Lee, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1708 Starling Drive to Jeffrey and Janice Lowrance, of Mooresville, N.C., for $285,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $201,400 in 2011.

Benjamin Eisenberg, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 1612 Starling Drive to James Ambos and Cinda Ambos, trustees, of Lakeview, Ohio, for $270,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It sold for $143,000 in 1999.

Dixie Heights

James and Karen Martell, of Delta, Pa., sold two properties at 4103 Iola Drive to Patricia Stewart, of Sarasota, for $271,100. The first property was built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 406 square feet of living area. They sold for $89,900 in 2000.

Shadow Lakes

East Vision Property LLC sold the home at 6115 S. Lockwood Ridge Road to Gary Goglia and Michelle Dawn Goglia, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,026 square feet of living area. It sold for $69,000 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Spice Bay

Jeffrey Elliott, of Nokomis, sold his home at 1207 Sharswood Lane to Robert and Katrina Ruscilli, of Columbus, Ohio, for $2,235,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,235 square feet of living area.

E.S. Boyds

Lynn Darrell Jordan and Karen Jordan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4333 Higel Ave. to Nancy Brougher and Sonya Eicholtz, trustees, of York, Pa., for $1,299,900. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2010.

Crescent

Saveau LLC sold the Unit F407 condominium at 6512 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph and Amy Paszek, of Franklin, Ind., for $1 million. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2006.

Horizons West

Greg Shore, of Anderson, S.C., sold the Unit 407 condominium at 6140 Midnight Pass Road to John Dollries, trustee, of Mason, Ohio, for $970,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,296 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 1995.

Whispering Sands

Donald and Christine Strom, of Crestview, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 20 Whispering Sands Drive to Margaret King, of Plymouth, Mass., for $860,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,000 in 2018.

Judith Bogdan, of Willowbrook, Ill., sold her Unit 201 condominium at 101 Whispering Sands Drive to Lawrence Mark Hersh and Katherine Emmerich Hersh, of Nashua, N.J., and Mark Alexander Wenckus and Eileen Morris Wenckus, of Ambler, Pa., for $337,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2019.

Harmony

Treasure Boat Properties LLC sold the home at 326 Treasure Boat Way to Charles Sharpless, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,818 square feet of living area. It sold for $391,700 in 2012.

Siesta Properties Inc.

Dorothy and Konrad Wilk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7249 Pine Needle Road to John Steven Kempton and Janet Lawrence Kempton, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2018.

Revised Siesta

Claire Marie Dowling, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3360 Higel Ave. to Timothy and Jennifer Broadbent, of Lakewood, Ohio, for $680,000. Built in 1960, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,500 in 2014.

The Mangroves

Carl Tolbert, of Henderson, Nev., sold his home at 1225 Sea Plume Way to Alfred and Yuliya Grabo, of Sarasota, for $662,500. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $490,000 in 2004.

Peppertree Bay

Jerry and Rebecca Kill sold their Unit 406-A condominium at 1080 W. Peppertree Lane to John and Linda Meier, of Perrysburg, Ohio, for $640,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $594,000 in 2016.

Muleskinner Holdings Ltd. Inc. sold the Unit 223 condominium at 6043 E. Peppertree Way to Howard Gross and Mary Ellen Leary, trustees, of Dayton, Ohio, for $541,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1998.

Chrisoula Liakos, trustee, of Sugar Creek Township, Ohio, sold the Unit 605-AA condominium at 1055 W. Peppertree Drive to Aleksander and Galina Vugman, of Lakeland, for $508,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 1986.

Sarasota Beach

Ronald and Nancy Belardinelli, of Phoenix, sold their home at 466 Avenida De Mayo to Austin Degarmo and Susan Cahill, Fraser, Colo., for $592,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $212,000 in 2000.

Island Reef

Norman Kost, trustee, of Downers Grove, Ill., sold the Unit A-304 condominium at 8764 Midnight Pass Road to Dean Landman and Susan Diana Landman, of Kansas City, for $575,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2001.

Gulf and Bay Club – Bayside

Alkyhan Dhanani and Karina Cardozo, of Winter Garden, sold their Unit 1326-D condominium at 1325 Siesta Bayside Drive to Craig Kluner and John and Kimberly Klunder, trustees, of Sarasota, for $500,500. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 959 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 2015.

Our House at the Beach

Michael Zaccari, of Narrowsburg, N.Y., sold the Unit C-209 condominium at 1111 Lake House Circle to Steven Parker, of Chicago, for $485,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,000 in 2018.

Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

May Lee and Robert Dichterman, of Naples, sold their Unit N-28 condominium at to Ahmad and Stephanie Vaez, of Siesta Key, for $440,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths and 872 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2004.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Kenneth Larabee and Heather Stock Larabee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5119 Ridgelake Place to Michael and Courtney Knowles, of Sarasota, for $517,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,856 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2007.

Sandhill Preserve

Michael and Rosemary Valentino, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5349 Sundew Drive to Thomas Malone and Mary Anne Malone, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $414,500 in 2014.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Jean Thinnes and Donna Glankler, trustees, of Cleves, Ohio, sold the home at 8720 Trattoria Terrace to Geoffrey and Lois Morris, trustees, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $428,000 in 2015.

The Hamptons

Alia Shafie and Berenger White sold their home at 6244 Donnington Court to HPA US2 LLC for $400,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,000 in 2008.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Daren Watson and Laura Michelle-Hosfeld Watson sold their home at 5733 Augusta Circle to Stephanie Nielsen, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,072 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2013.

Bouchard Gardens

Kathleen Fogarty, trustee, of Greenville, N.C., sold the Unit 102 condominium at 7428 Botanica Parkway to Matthew and Nancy Breen, of Ankeny, Iowa, for $277,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,621 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,200 in 2000.

Isles of Sarasota

Amy Debbane, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold her home at 1701 Burgos Drive to Deborah Schmid and Judith Schmid, of Sarasota, for $276,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,100 in 2006.

Five Star Asset Management LLC sold the home at 1412 Burgos Drive to Hyang Suk Finney, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $182,000 in 2010.

Mara Villa

Paul and Ellen Hepner, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 76 condominium at 7330 Regina Royale Blvd. to Alec Isaacson and Jane Edith Rubini, of Baltimore, for $260,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $254,000 in 2015.

Pinestone at Palmer Ranch

William and Kim Morrisey, of Massapequa, N.Y., sold their Unit 821 condominium at 8360 Wingate Drive to Keith Monahan, of Sarasota, for $253,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,500 in 2017.

OSPREY

Cezanne Drive

Amanda DeLaHunt and Lorie Renee De LaHunt, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 412 Cezanne Drive to Thomas Mergner and Stacey Mergner, trustees, of Bethesda, Md., for $1.45 million. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 1990.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Stephen and Deborah Burnett, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 704 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to James Rutledge, trustee, of Osprey, for $950,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $760,000 in 2015.

Oaks

Raymond Neff and Bonnie De Young-Neff sold their home at 438 Webbs Cove to Neil Chernoff and Elif Bilgen, of Arlington, Va., for $605,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,655 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2015.

Sorrento Shores

Darrell and Monique Hoke, of Osprey, sold their home at 109 Tina Island Drive to Ryan and Erin Smith, of Osprey, for $270,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $451,600 in 2014.

NOKOMIS

Pearsons

Clint and Tamara Dreyer, of Morganton, Ga., sold their home at 2031 Mission Valley Blvd. to Daniel Lorence Goldman, of Nokomis, for $505,000. Built in 1974, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Sorrento East

Mireya and Michael Eavey sold their home at 2217 Lakewood Circle to Scott and Janet Hickey, of Nokomis, for $455,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,900 in 2002.

The Limes

Jill Elizabeth Rose, of Nokomis, sold the home at 325 Blackburn Road to John Michael Norton and Linda Norton, of Nokomis, for $445,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,576 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 2016.