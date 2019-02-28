Condo at The Jewel sells for $5.5 million

A condominium in The Jewel tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Big Family Holdings LLC sold the Unit 1701 condominium at 1301 Main St. to Martin and Jennifer Koon, of Sarasota, for $5.5 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.85 million in 2016.

SARASOTA

One Hundred Central

David Eddy, of Sarasota, sold his Unit E915 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Thomas and Cheryl Walker, of Sarasota, for $1,175,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $890,000 in 2012.

Townhomes of Orange Club

Vandyk Sarasota-Orange Avenue Inc. sold the Unit 626 condominium at 626 Rawls Ave. to Wayne Gronberg and Carol Myers, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,092 square feet of living area.

Condominium on the Bay

Virginia Swift, trustee, of Urbandale, Iowa, sold the Unit 1114 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Steven and Susan Gottlieb, of Smithtown, N.Y., for $650,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1983.

Weber

Graham and Jill Edwards, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 2052 Alameda Ave. to Alexander Gardinier, of Sarasota, for $615,000. Built in 1955, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,448 square feet of living area.

Rustic Lodge

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 2569 Prospect St. to Hunt Sparra and Jacqueline McFadden, of Sarasota, for $531,400. Built in 2018, it has seven bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,241 square feet of living area.

Dolphin Tower

Dolphin PHE LLC sold the Unit PH-E condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Calice and Axay Kalathia, of Longboat Key, for $441,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $389,000 in 2017.

Indian Beach

Jane Ann Bennett, of Sarasota, sold the home at 511 45th St. to Michael Snedeker, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,500 in 2017.

Huntington Pointe

Shirley Tabory, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8877 Havenridge Drive to Jingui Sun, of Flushing, N.Y., for $390,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,192 square feet of living area.

Bispham Road

Douglas and Sandra Cyr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2345 Bispham Road to James and Cathryn Connell, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,013 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2003.

Gulf Gate Woods

Jessica Bow and David Polosky, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7409 Marina Drive to Paul and Rosemary Cegles, of Plainfield, Ill., for $358,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,173 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,500 in 2014.

Pinecraft

Walter Schmidt Jr. sold his home at 1340 Gilbert Ave. to X-L Builders LLC for $333,000. Built in 1925, it has one bedroom, one bath and 510 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,000 in 2014.

Corwood Park

Kathleen Wallace, of Simsbury, Conn., sold her home at 637 Corwood Drive to Roy and Patricia Asserohn, of Sarasota, for $294,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2014.

Renaissance

Marc Citrin, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 315 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Charlene Kleppe, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2006.

Bellflower Gardens

Clarence Shoemaker, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4408 Swift Road to Vott Partners LLC for $265,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area.

South Gate Manor

Elder Soria-Ferras, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3229 Bougainvillea St. to Joseph and Maranda Kles, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,500 in 2009.

North Highland

Paul Covell, of Christiansted, Virgin Islands, sold the home at 1006 24th St. to Karen Stack and Peter Schelhorn, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2002.

Indian Beach Estates

Vickie Beach, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5337 Stevens Drive to Gary and Vanda Fredericks, of Sarasota, for $253,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 2011.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta’s Bayside

William Wagner, trustee, and Janice Wagner sold the home at 528 Venice Lane to John Gradowski and Diane Gradowski, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.65 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,835 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,641,000 in 2017.

Siesta Isles

Adam and Kathy Walton, of Clarion, Iowa, sold their home at 5548 Shadow Lawn Drive to Cindy Koberlein, of Akron, Ohio, for $1.19 million. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2011.

Sandy Hook

James and Cathryn Connell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 184 Sandy Hook Road to Kara Hancock, of Jacksonville, Texas, for $1,159,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.12 million in 2006.

Siesta Beach

James Clair, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5131 Oxford Drive to Robert Koush and Vanessa Koush, of Sarasota, for $1,042,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,103 square feet of living area.

Siesta Properties Inc.

Steven Zelkowitz and Amy Samuelson, of Bronx, N.Y., sold their home at 7220 Pine Needle Road to GJJ Holdings LLC for $849,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $712,000 in 2016.

Gulf and Bay Club

David Tuchman, Eric Tuchman and Susan Tuchman sold their Unit 609 condominium at 5780 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Santelli, of Duxbury, Mass., for $665,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 1979.

Casarina

Florence Marino, trustee, of Venice, sold the Unit 608 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Thomas and Maria Prignano, of S. Lyme, Conn., for $600,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 1989.

Gulf and Bay Club Bayside

Mary Crawshaw sold her Unit 1206-B condominium at 1206 Siesta Bayside Drive to Thomas and Amy Mullett, of Sarasota, for $496,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2012.

Bay Oaks

Mark and Tyson Quire, of Sarasota, sold their Unit C-22 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to David and Brenda Perkins, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2018.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Peter and Paulette Calieri, of Clarence, N.Y., sold their home at 5372 Greenbrook Drive to John and Sally Ashley, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $777,400 in 2018.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

James and Amy McConnell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7241 Monarda Drive to Oliver Tobias and Sarah Mitchell, of Sarasota, for $583,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,676 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Gregory and Cynthia Barrow, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5397 Davini St. to Stephen Payne and Kristina Winkel, of Parker, Colo., for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,900 in 2018.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Hein and Karin Erdmann, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1305 condominium at 7138 Prosperity Circle to James Kursch and Joan LaFond-Kursch, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2004.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

David Alger sold the home at 285 Lookout Point Drive to Robert and Julie Koch, of Osprey, for $1,693,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,512,500 in 2016.

Michael Radzilowski and Elizabeth Boyle sold their home at 164 Dory Lane to Kaliegh Jagielski, trustee, of Osprey, for $456,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,344 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2001.

NOKOMIS

Bayshore Road

Calkins Rental LLC sold the home at 2500 Bayshore Road to Leya Rae Bergquist, of Groton, Mass., for $290,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $170,000 in 2002.