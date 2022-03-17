A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ricky Bob Crittenden and Corinne Shirley Knibbs sold their home at 8415 Broadstone Court to Steve Saslow, trustee, of Bradenton, for $3.8 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,189 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

John Redmond sold the home at 8315 Lucerne Loop to Kevin Lofton and Sabrina Shannon, of Bradenton, for $2.05 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,147,000 in 2020.

Esplanade

James Lewis Devriendt II and Erin Devriendt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4925 Benito Court to Gail and Larry Talbot, of Bradenton, for $1,725,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,044 square feet of living area. It sold for $955,300 in 2019.

Country Club East

Christopher Dobson and Sharon Elizabeth Dobson, of W. Yorkshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 7643 Haddington Cove to Kenneth and Allyson Ray, of Bradenton, for $1,506,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area.

Charles and Annette Sokolash, trustees, of McKinney, Texas, sold the home at 14410 Whitemoss Terrace to James and Lynn Kratz, of Wimauma, for $685,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,163 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,600 in 2014.

University Park

Deborah Elizabeth Sharp Ettenberg and Elliott Ettenbeg, Jennifer Jodi Ettenberg and Cale Ettenberg sold their home at 7234 Marlow Place to Vivian D’Elia, of Jersey City, New Jersey, for $1.5 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,432 square feet of living area.

Jerry and Susan Maliot, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7003 Lancaster Court to Long Boat IV Ltd. Partnership for $1,284,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,439 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2012.

Victoria Louise Fitz-Gerald, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 7039 Lancaster Court to Mark Conrad Yungbluth and Joan Marie Alston, of Bradenton, for $975,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,797 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,500 in 2020.

Mallory Park

Scott and Angela Devine, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3127 Anchor Bay Trail to Marcus and Kelly Smallwood, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.3 million. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,272 square feet of living area. It sold for $779,200 in 2020.

Greyhawk Landing

Robert Rose, of Bradenton, sold his home at 13115 Raven Terrace to Lisa Bernardo, trustee, of Bountiful, Utah, for $1.09 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,065 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2019.

Michael Scott Fisher and Mary Justine Fisher, of Parrish, sold their home at 12819 Daisy Place to Joseph and Dona Faicco, of Blue Point, New York, for $790,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,869 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 2011.

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 12439 Natureview Circle to Jonathan and Elizabeth Greco, of Bradenton, for $667,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $638,600 in 2021.

John and Lori Terhaar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12534 Cara Cara Loop to Richard and Alla Reese, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It sold for $308,000 in 2014.

Giuseppe Sciulara and Faro Bartolotta, of Bradenton, sold their home at 436 Snapdragon Loop to Francis Short, of Albion, New York, for $590,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,244 square feet of living area. It sold for $426,000 in 2021.

River Club South

Phil and Karin Pape, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7635 Tralee Way to Frank and Ping Zeng, of Littleton, Massachusetts, for $1,052,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,277 square feet of living area. It sold for $589,000 in 2014.

Richard Todoroff and Keith Todoroff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7650 Partidge St. Circle to Juan Vieira and Paola Serna, of Bradenton, for $920,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2005.

Brice and Linda Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9811 Old Hyde Park Place to David Diliberto, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,907 square feet of living area.

Indigo

Derek Singh and Ying Wang, of Clearwater, sold their home at 4208 Midnight Blue Run to Joanne and Louis Mossucco, of Bradenton, for $915,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,466 square feet of living area. It sold for $541,100 in 2017.

William Lawrence Jr., trustee, and Carol Lawrence sold the home at 4011 Celestial Blue Court to Gary and Robin Schmidt, of Park City, Utah, for $725,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,388 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,000 in 2016.

Del Webb

Carolyn Lyons sold the home at 17017 Seaford Way to Mary Catherine Shine, trustee, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,200 in 2017.

John Gleason, of Clifton Park, New York, sold his home at 17039 Hampton Falls Terrace to Paula Clare Albero and Michael Albero, of Bradenton, for $418,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,900 in 2021.

Bridgewater

Jason and Elisabeth Wilson, trustees, of Bixby, Oklahoma, sold the home at 13427 Swiftwater Way to David Jose Vargas Martinez and Nilsa De Jesus Rosario, of Bradenton, for $860,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2016.

Timothy Lee Chesser and Lori Ebauer Chesser, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13012 Belknap Place to Shean and Leann Ferrell, of Bradenton, for $855,000. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,438 square feet of living area. It sold for $465,000 in 2015.

Patrick and Jennifer Dempsey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13311 Swiftwater Way to Alex Grant Keyser and Lindsay Kathryn Keyser, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2021.

Greyhawk Landing West

Kyle Beth Cheperka and Michael Cheperka, of Bradenton, sold their home at 559 Honeyflower Loop to Timothy and Susan Peterson, of Bradenton, for $830,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $557,000 in 2020.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lee McIntire Sachs and Steven Warren Sachs, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6102 Cessna Run to Derick and Claudia Ziegler, of Eads, Tennessee, for $805,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Country Club

James and Catherine Gingerich, of Valparaiso, Indiana, sold their home at 13962 Siena Loop to Michael Gautier, of Nokomis, for $800,700. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in 2018.

Susan Alberson, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7424 Riviera Cove to James and Cynthia O’Brien, of Binghamton, New York, for $760,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,970 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2021.

A. Karen and John Harrington sold their home at 7806 Troon Court to Laguna Properties LLC for $600,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,951 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2013.

Richard and Donna Stimmel, of Lewis Center, Ohio, sold their home at 7435 Wexford Court to David and Theresa Witzerman, of Fishers, Indiana, for $599,900. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,912 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2010.

Edgewater

Andrew Misner and Sabrina Sullivan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8223 Waterview Blvd. to John Scott Adams and Marjorie Elizabeth Robinson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $780,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,531 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2019.

Rosedale Highlands

Warwick Estates Inc. sold the home at 5128 97th St. E. to Brenda Spedding, of Lexington, Kentucky, for $750,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,450 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2003.

Thomas and Sara Eusebi, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9734 53rd Drive E. to Haobo Huang and Daoqiu Chen, of Bradenton, for $606,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,043 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Thomas Hamilton Walsh Jr. and Beverly Baker Walsh, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 121 condominium at 5809 Wake Forest Run to Stanley and Carol Shustak, of Lakewood Ranch, for $740,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,300 in 2019.

Ascot

Joell and Katharine Lynn Voorzanger, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7511 Ascot Court to Charles Stelter, trustee, of University Park, for $725,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,090 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,000 in 2012.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Brock An sold the home at 348 165th Court N.E. to Susan Adkins and James Scott II, of Bradenton, for $721,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,668 square feet of living area. It sold for $394,000 in 2018.

John Luong, of Brooksville, and Lin Luong, of Gainesville, sold their home at 407 169th Court N.E. to Michael John Murray Jr. and Danelle Murray, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Kimberly Ward, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5017 Palm Aire Drive to Lisa Tapia and Antonio Archuleta and Paul Tapia and Deliah Rose Tapia, of Denver, for $716,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,646 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2017.

Diane Spaulding, of Manassas, Virginia, sold her home at 5226 Inverness Drive to Alexander and Luba Shevchenko, of Sarasota, for $620,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It sold for $228,500 in 1994.

Kenwood Park

Claude Alexander Huck and Patricia Huck, of Eagle, Colorado, sold their home at 8218 Abingdon Court to Marcia Nalebuff and Barry Nalebuff, trustees, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,504 square feet of living area. It sold for $256,700 in 2005.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Richard and Karen Salvador, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, sold their home at 4739 Carrington Circle to Laura Carter and Martin Nixon, of Sarasota, for $695,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $559,000 in 2006.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Joshua Smith, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8844 Stone Harbour Loop to Jacob and Kendra Merrill and Timm and Kay Pletcher, of Bradenton, for $690,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $432,000 in 2019.

Heritage Harbour

George Will and Mary Russo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8716 River Preserve Drive to David Will and Jeremy Burmeister, of Golden, Colorado, for $680,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It sold for $435,000 in 2018.

Julia Henry sold her home at 7130 Marsh View Terrace to Michael and Doreen Foley, of Bradenton, for $560,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,927 square feet of living area. It sold for $303,300 in 2016.

Braden Woods

F. Paul and Cheryl Bertolino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9006 60th Ave. E. to James and Vicki Olson, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, for $630,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,922 square feet of living area.

Braden Pines

Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC sold the home at 9920 Chalet Circle to Daniel and Charlotte Nolan, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 1985, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,321 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1992.

Greenbrook

Richard and Jane Cameron, trustees, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, sold the home at 15656 Lemon Fish Drive to John Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, for $625,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2015.

SFR Borrower 2021-2 LLC sold the home at 14038 Nighthawk Terrace to HPA Borrower 2017-I LLC for $585,200. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,049 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2017.

Michael and Rhonda Samuel, of Apopka, sold their home at 13311 Purple Finch Circle to Daniel Antoni Espinoza, of Lakewood Ranch, for $581,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2017.

Silverlake

Kailene Quinn and Marcus Ruhmshottel sold their home at 5930 53rd Lane E. to Joseph and Alexndra Wolf, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,761 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

John and Mary Smith, of Severn, Maryland, sold their home at 4777 Royal Dornoch Circle to Glenn and Linda Courtney, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It sold for $379,400 in 2016.

Mandalay

John and Reinaldina Roberts, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4706 62nd Terrace E. to Joseph Patrick Werner and Allyssa Marie Anderson, of Downers Grove, Illinois, for $570,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,000 in 2019.

Waterfront at Main Street

Ruth Tassel and Nadine Anderson sold their Unit 1-402 condominium at 10530 Boardwalk Loop to Diane Creasy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $527,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It sold for $392,400 in 2019.

Central Park

Susan Cramer, of Frederick, Maryland, sold the home at 11211 White Rock Terrace to Darryl Williams, of Bradenton, for $501,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,877 square feet of living area. It sold for $238,300 in 2013.

Barry and Nancy Volin, of Venice, sold their home at 4930 Newport News Circle to Jama Leigh McDougall and Michael McDougall, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,495 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,700 in 2012.

Braden Crossings

Kenneth and Linda Corbo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4647 56th Drive E. to James and Denise Hege, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,803 square feet of living area. It sold for $142,500 in 2001.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Allison O’Brien, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11519 Sweetflag Drive to Nicholas Freeman and Ashley Leon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $479,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Nancy Sarah Jones and Ronald David Jones, trustees, sold the Unit 1321 condominium at 5577 Palmer Circle to Richard and Terri Freeman, of Lancaster, Massachusetts, for $470,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $257,000 in 2019.

Aseem Om Rawal and Zohreh Laura Tabatabai, of Tiburon, California, sold their Unit 523 condominium at 5558 Palmer Circle to Diane and Adam Kazalski, of Little Silver, New Jersey, for $465,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2020.

Braden River Lakes

Joshua and Stacy Ann Valdez, of Ellenton, sold their home at 1003 45th St. E. to Alfred Raymond Noce and Elizabeth Ann Biron, of Lafayette, New Jersey, for $460,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2015.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Richard and Paula Miller, trustees, sold the Unit 831 condominium at 17510 Gawthrop Drive to George Dino Scarpias and Robin Scarpias, of Massapequa Park, New York, for $456,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,000 in 2019.

Oasis On The 15th LLC sold the Unit 1011 condominium at 17626 Gawthrop Drive to Ewenique Touch Holdings LLC for $430,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2020.

Bradley Acquaviva and Thomas Acquaviva, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 942 condominium at 17520 Gawthrop Drive to Alyrob LLC for $400,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $207,000 in 2020.

Summerfield

Loraine Jordan, of Henderson, Nevada, sold her home at 12622 Rockrose Glen to Cameron Dozier and Kimberly Marie Wright, of Bradenton, for $455,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,500 in 2014.

Cheryle Matis, trustee, of Brainerd, Minnesota, sold the home at 6446 Barberry Court to Linda Timberlake, of Lakewood Ranch, for$405,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,419 square feet of living area. It sold for $119,600 in 1998.

Harborage on Braden River

Nicholas and Leslie Miller, of Mansfield, Ohio, sold their home at 5519 Simonton St. to James Stephen Brown and Lois Jane Brown, trustees, of Bradenton, for $450,200. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2021.

Harmony

Cheryl Lynn Seely and Laura and Gregory Seely, of Eagan, Minnesota, sold their home at 12178 Trailhead Drive to Armando and Virginia Villasenor, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, for $450,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,669 square feet of living area. It sold for $229,800 in 2017.

Justin and Courtney Reif, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11612 Rolling Green Drive to Sakina Williams, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,673 square feet of living area. It sold for $251,500 in 2019.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Charles and Alice Tisdell, of Casselberry, sold their Unit 2504 condominium at 322 Winding Brook Lane to James Kalins, of Morris, Illinois, for $445,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $267,500 in 2019.

Creekwood Townhomes

Alisa Gay Ackerman, of Dayton, Kentucky, sold the home at 7820 52nd Terrace E. to Patricia Cunningham, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,226 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Calogero and Sondra Alu, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4501 Sanibel Way to Sandy Shore Investments LLC for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2020.

Tara

Jared Boos, of Florence, South Carolina, sold his home at 7311 Birds Eye Terrace to Alexey and Rufi Soloviov, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $246,500 in 2005.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Alan Roy Lang, of Williamsville, North Carolina, and Patricia Carol Schroeder, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, sold their Unit 622 condominium at 1030 Tidewater Shores Loop to Wayne Anthony Blaauboer and Josette Mei Valenti, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2021.

Jeffrey and Deborah Stuedemann, of La Porte, Indiana, sold their Unit 336 condominium at 920 Tidewater Shores Loop to Robert and Gloria Beckham, of Bradenton, for $434,300. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $216,000 in 2019.

Peridia

Lindsey Brynjolfsson, of Worcester, Massachusetts, sold the home at 5036 Peridia Blvd. E. to Sven Mollberg and Karen Guise Mollberg, of Naperville, Illinois, for $430,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,132 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2009.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Warren and Marion Ferry, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 7931 condominium at 7931 Tybee Court to Victoria Louise Fitz-Gerald, trustee, of University Park, for $420,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,500 in 2016.

Linda and David Hakanson sold their Unit 7956 condominium at 7956 Saint Simons St. to Lucian and Carolina Fogoros, of Westlake, Ohio, for $400,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $264,900 in 2008.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Farmers Trust Co., trustee, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6540 Moorings Point Circle to Matthew Paul Servarino and Lora Marie Sevarino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $415,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $452,500 in 2005.

Pine Trace

Bobby and Candace Coleman sold their Unit 37 condominium at 7776 Pine Trace Drive to Robert Cato and Julie Tousignant, of Sagamore, Beach, Massachusetts, for $411,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,652 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 2004.

Creekwood

Curtis and Ana Houston, of Myakka City, sold their home at 7806 49th Ave. E. to John and Pamela Lorenz, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,714 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2005.

Avista of Palm Aire

Management 4 LLC sold the Unit 5644 condominium at 5643 Avista Drive to Diane Thomas, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $107,400 in 1988.