Concession home tops Lakewood Ranch area sales at $2.5 million.

A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Paul and Maureen Hydok, of Park City, Utah, sold their home at 8341 Lindrick Lane to Anthony and Jean Kenney, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 5,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2019.

Lake Club

Joseph and Lynn Bornstein, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16321 Daysailor Trail to Dmitry and Jeanne Shklyar, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.42 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Clifford Pyle, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7997 Royal Birkdale Circle to Ronald and Regina Jensen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $965,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2003.

James and Patricia Lemay, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12612 Deacons Place to Keith and Kristina Wolff, of Lakewood Ranch, for $920,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2019.

Joseph and Sharon Smith, of Riverview, sold their home at 7230 Lake Forest Glen to Robert and Kathryn Dieter, of Hudson, Ohio, for $530,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2016.

Jay and Lou Ann Spaanem sold their home at 11715 Strandhill Court to Gabrielle Field Fleischer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $525,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area.

Donald Gucker, trustee, of Waretown, N.J., sold the home at 7419 Lake Forest Glen to Sandra Wolf, trustee, of Harbor Springs, Mich., for $400,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 2006.

Joseph and Judith Cook, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6701 Pebble Beach Way to Jane Reed, of Lakewood Ranch, for $376,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,000 in 2014.

Cypress Creek Estates

Allan and Carol Tomasino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6146 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Ryan and Heather Schmiedl, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,403 square feet of living area.

Harbour Walk

Mark and Cynthia Nagel, of Harrisburg, N.C., sold their home at 569 Mast Dr., to James and Jennifer Betz, of South Rockwood, Mich., for $800,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,731 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,500 in 2017.

Kathy Jane Lynch, of Lees Summit, Mo., sold her home at 4714 Mainsail Drive to Miles Rich, of Bradenton, for $789,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,103 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,900 in 2017.

Esplanade

Peter and Ellen Grabowski, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 4607 Benito Court to Gary and Tamera Laclair, of Bradenton, for $795,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,036 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in 2018.

Deborah Overman-Plante, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 13314 Torresina Terrace to Vicki Wills and Jacqueline Kelley, of Orlando, for $390,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,300 in 2013.

Elizabeth Lehman Woldman and Adam Woldman, of Holbrook, N.Y., sold their home at 5015 Serata Dr., to John and Linda O’Gara, of Lakewood Ranch, for $358,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,000 in 2018.

Lakewood National

John Joseph Cornetta and Ludmila Cornetta, of Boca Raton, sold their home at 5531 Arnie Loop to Kenneth and Hazel Kulaga, of Bradenton, for $703,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $673,000 in 2018.

Indigo

Stacey Elizabeth Mooney, of Bradenton, sold her home at 13117 Indigo Way to Ryan and Melissa Irwin, of Arlington, Heights, Ill., for $649,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $604,900 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing West

Kurt Whitlock Fisher and Karrie Fisher sold their home at 559 Honeyflower Loop to Kyle Beth Cheperka, of Bradenton, for $557,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $515,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Patricia Seaman, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 14811 Bowfin Terrace to Devin Anthony Crane and Cassandra Jo Crane, of Lakewood Ranch, for $545,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,337 square feet of living area.

Gwen Marie Daley, trustee, of Rock Hill, S.C., sold the home at 6528 Cooper Hawk Court to Mark and Deborah Szalkowski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $497,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,759 square feet of living area.

Anthony and Nicole Stablein, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14619 Sundial Place to Scott Antritt and Hope Zerilli, of Lakewood Ranch, for $490,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2013.

John and Jere Hanchak, of Leander, Texas, sold their home at 13867 Wood Duck Circle to David Havasi and Elizabeth Power, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $373,100 in 2004.

Jeffrey and Jennifer Pfeiffer, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6423 Royal Tern Circle to Cecilia Alialy Haag and Brain Haag, of Lakewood Ranch, $460,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2007.

Elaine Christie sold her home at 13839 Wood Duck Circle to Andrew Aseltine and Lauren Miller, of Lakewood Ranch, for $420,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,500 in 2016.

Heidi Isabel Delgado Figueroa and Luis Marin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13863 Waterthrush Place to Ashley Damasco and Melissa Damasco, of Venice, for $309,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2009.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour



Robert and Karen Carrano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7551 Camden Harbour Dr., to William and Kristin Heintz, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $529,100 in 2003.

Alan Bloom and Michelle Patterson, of Dacula, Ga., sold their home at 7743 Camden Harbour Dr., to Gayle Costolo, of Bradenton, for $359,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,423 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,900 in 2005.

River Club South

Doreen Ruth Dean, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7607 Pine Valley St., to Fredric Nelson and Denielle Klinger Nelson, trustees, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $492,900 in 2017.

Savanna

Marissa and Joshua Lee sold their home at 3714 Scrub Creek Run to Arber and Margaret Bajraktari, of Bradenton, for $493,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,000 in 2018.

Bridgewater

Robert and Desiree Frey, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5517 Goodpasture Glen to Jerome Konzen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $488,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,000 in 2015.

Country Creek

Daniel and Amanda Yasurek, of Bradenton, sold their home at 411 147th St. E., to Gregory and Cheryl Maher, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,477 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,500 in 2018.

Mote Ranch

Gerard Borys, Personal Representative, of Glenview, Ill., sold the home at 6228 Cypress Bend Court to Tom Vincent Shadrix and Wendy Hunt Shadrix, of Chipley, for $475,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,000 in 2003.

Heritage Harbour

Wayne and Vicki Lewin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 315 Whispering Palms Lane to Derek and Marina Hulbert, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,500 in 2015.

Richard and Mary Ann Buono, of University Park, sold their home at 7140 Marsh View Terrace to Jean Jankowski, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,300 in 2016.

Robin and Daksha Pearson, of Hertfordshire, England, sold their home at 510 Grand Preserve Cove to Richard and Meryl McBride, of Bradenton, for $389,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,505 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,000 in 2007.

Craig and Marilyn Jensen sold their home at 6454 Willowshire Way to Lee and Erin Beck, of Rockford, Mich., for $324,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,900 in 2015.

Country Club East

Gary and Anne Briggs sold their home at 16410 Hillside Circle to Cindy Mudge and Ronald Brown, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,015 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2017.

Central Park

Arthur Quinby and Kim Macalister, of Savannah, Ga., sold their home at 4634 Balboa Park Loop to Anita Lawson, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,303 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $516,100 in 2015.

James Poolt, of Vero Beach, sold his home at 4646 Claremont Park Dr., to Christopher and Jessica Siriphokha, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area.

TTL Luxury Properties LLC sold the home at 4712 Claremont Park Drive to Lauren Hardison, of Bradenton, for $284,800. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Rosedale

Charles and Linda Heck, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5241 88th St. E., to John and Rosemarie Grizzard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $435,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,243 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2015.

Judy Hess sold her home at 8766 52nd Ave. E., to William and Pamela Briston, of Pittsburgh, for $397,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,946 square feet of living area.

Louis and Loretta Barton, of River Forest, Ill., sold their home at 8701 54th Ave. E., to Herman and Alisha Ivey, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,910 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,400 in 2014.

Stephen and Nancy Allison, trustees, of Washington, Pa., sold the home at 8749 53rd Terrace E., to George and Sandra Vaughan, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2008.

Greyhawk Landing

Lili Chiu, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12839 Daisy Place to David Michael Horwath and Lorena Horwath, of Bradenton, for $429,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $638,300 in 2006.

Robert and Rosemary Mackey, of St. Charles, Ill., sold their home at 12516 Natureview Circle to Angel Marcial and Carlen Canale-Marcial, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,300 in 2005.

Rosedale Addition

Andrew and Donna Shiner, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10643 Glencorse Terrace to Marjorie Moreau, of Bradenton, for $428,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,800 in 2014.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

William and Diane Battle, of Hayesville, N.C., sold their home at 9618 Discovery Terrace to Joseph and Carol Ann Carone, of Bradenton, for $414,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2018.

Mirabella at Village Green

Kenneth and Maria Portacio, of Port Saint Lucie, sold their home at 6915 Costa Bella Dr., to John and Birgit Quam, of Bradenton, for $392,800. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,100 in 2018.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Jerry McElroy, of Dayton, Ohio, sold his home at 420 Country Lane to Cassidy Kramer and Stephen Junot, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,382 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2019.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Jeferson Dutra Jorge Jr. and Kathleen Anne Jorge, of Huntington Woods, Mich., sold their home at 7633 Ridgelake Circle to Benjamin David Schumacher and Taylor Rae Scharfenberg, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,500 in 2018.

Summerfield

Warren and Lisa Luster, of Venice, sold their home at 6618 Meandering Way to Megan Heckman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $364,500. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,000 in 2018.

Elie Najem, Methuen, Mass., Pierre Chahraban and Tony Tannoury, of Andover, Mass., sold their home at 12303 Tall Pines Way to Derya and Adam Wiegand, of Bradenton, for $259,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2009.

Peridia

Alexander and Margaret Maria Pelliccio, of Sun City Center, sold their home at 4331 Pro Am Ave. E., to Anthony and Gina Bruno, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,347 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,000 in 2005.

57th Street

John and Amy Lewis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 2710 57th St. E. to Cory and Allison Hildreth, of Braden River, for $350,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,522 square feet of living area.

River Place

Yong Jin Dong and Chunmel Huang, of Naples, sold their home at 6716 70th Court E., to Juan Miguel Rosales and Ivana Gabriela Rosales, of Bradenton, for $344,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,100 in 2002.

Eagle Trace

Lawrence and Diane O’Connor, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12622 Halfmoon Lake Terrace to Stacey Campo, of Bradenton, for $333,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,300 in 2015.

Del Tierra

Richard and Cheryl Reyenger sold their home at 15411 Trinity Fall Way to Ryan and Krystle Bruck, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,700 in 2016.

Marineland Addition

Steven Joel Roensch and Debra Ann Roensch, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6440 Lincoln Road to Susan Brown, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2016.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Nancy Martin, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4922 Lakescene Place to Barbara Tiffany, of Sarasota, for $318,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 2011.

Sonoma

Jennifer Marie Blinkhorn, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5439 Napa Dr., to Gordon and Patricia Rogers and Kristen Ann Stone, of Osprey, for $318,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2016.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Christopher and Amanda Tang, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 1711 condominium at 5915 Wake Forest Run to Greg and Lynn Bedalov, of Woodridge, Ill., for $312,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2019.

Rivers Edge

William and Claudia Carangi, of Yuma, Ariz.., sold their home at 6643 68th St. E., to Steven Joel Roensch and Debra Ann Roensch, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,000 in 2011.

Justin and Amy Adams, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6753 65th Terrace E., to Nicholas Gotts and Juste Stankunaite, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,696 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2009.

Greenfield Plantation

Jason and Hilary Dombroski sold their home at 10009 Sugar Mill Dr., to Michaela Rempp, of Bradenton, for $291,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Ronald and Kathleen Kuziel sold their Unit 5504 condominium at 6614 Grand Estuary Trail to Rodney Allen Packard and Monalu Packard, of Waunakee, Wis., for $282,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club

Tom and Mary Mcfarlane, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-224 condominium at 5453 Golf Pointe Dr., to Charlene Lohn, of Sarasota, for $269,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2009.

Fairfield

Norman and Jayne Platt, of Franklin, N.C., sold their home at 5035 Maymont Park Circle to Ryszard and Alicja Grodzicki, of Bradenton, for $267,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,300 in 2013.

Karen Brown sold her home at 5014 Maymont Park Circle to Brittany Cook and Frank Luis Urena, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,700 in 2013.

Lake Vista Residences

William and Susan Failor, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit C-203 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Nancy Martin, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2017.

The Moorings at Edgewater

William and Teresa Campbell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 6430 Moorings Point Circle to Carol Evans, of Williamsville, N.Y., for $260,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2006.

Braden River Lakes

Andrew and Shannon Rivard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4906 Eighth Ave. E., to Ryan and Amy Noaker, of Bradenton, for $259,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,000 in 2005.

Kathleen and Zachary Harmount, of Bradenton, sold their home at 714 50th St. E., to Alexandra Frances Marazita McClure, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,338 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,900 in 2014.

Rosedale Westbury Lakes

Irwin Investments #1 LLC sold the home at 8541 54th Ave. Circle E., to Severine and Antonia Leoffler, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,140 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $39,900 in 1996.

Cottages at San Casciano

Luis and Gloria Yepes Lobo sold their home at 211 San Casciano Lane to Jared Joseph Siever, of Bradenton, for $254,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,402 square feet of living area.

George Cholakov, of Myakka City and Zornitsa Ronell, of Tampa, sold their home at 4803 San Ortebello Dr., to Diane Myers McKinney, of Bradenton, for $222,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,306 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,200 in 2013.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Frank Mark Kenny and Kimberly Jayne Kenny sold their home at 12630 Sorrento Way to James Jackson Hutton and Mary Anne Hutton, of Bradenton, for $253,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2019.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Lauren Elizabeth Riccio sold the home at 7219 Ketch Place to Carlton Rentals LLC for $233,500. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 2018.

Carlyle at the Village of Palm Aire

Pamela Sherrod, of Tallevast, sold her home at 6722 W. Country Club Lane to Charles Stafford and Thomas Kirkpatrick, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $192,900 in 2001.

Clubside at Palm Aire

Donald and Marilyn Stone, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 7643 condominium at 5926 Clubside Dr., to Larry McClellan, of Sarasota, for $218,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2017.

Elwood Park

Sonia Trejo sold the home at 4716 26th Ave. E., to Oneyda Ramos, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $84,900 in 2002.