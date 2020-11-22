Concession home rocks the Lakewood Ranch area market, selling at $3.65 million

A home in the Concession topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Pat McCarver, of Sarasota, sold her home at 20906 Parkstone Terrace to Paul and Maureen Hydok, of Park City, Utah, for $3.65 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 6,339 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Carlos Rafael Bracho Diaz and Mary Luz Fernandez De Brancho, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7507 Crosshill Court to Francis and Penny Tarallo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.03 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $721,100 in 2013.

Russel and Catherine Pollard, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16801 Berwick Terrace to Robert and Mary Birthisel, of Bradenton, for $745,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,494 square feet of living area.

Michael and Casey Baynes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7542 Windy Hill Cove to Lisa Walters and Abraham Mosseri, of Longboat Key, for $710,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $649,000 in 2019.

Richmond Park

Gary Schuster, trustee, sold the home at 8140 Collingwood Court to Wolfgang and Gloria Armbruster, of Bedford, N.Y., for $930,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $930,000 in 2015.

Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch

F. Thomas Stanfield sold the home at 7237 Greystone St., to Stephen and Sandra Keenan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $812,500. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,921 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Sean and Nicole Burke, of Ridgefield, Conn., sold their home at 5126 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Sean Robert Fleming and Martha Ann Fleming, of Bradenton, for $749,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,400 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Sumner Wyall and Sharron Renee Wyall, of Floral City, sold their home at 4520 Barracuda Dr., to Phillip and Gina Schiavone, of Bradenton, for $714,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,064 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2017.

Gordon and Betty Lou Harper, of Orlando, sold their home at 147 Americas Cup Blvd., to Jerry and Heather Garris, of Bradenton, for $665,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,959 square feet of living area.

Richard Fernandez and Darlene May Fernandez, of Bradenton, sold their home at. 4703 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Virginia Buckley, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,078 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2019.

Braden Oaks

Manuel Cruz and Mary Jane Cruz, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3905 65th St. E., to Kyle Ellis Tabar and Breanna Keel, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 1998.

Mill Creek

Michael and Corrie Killingsworth, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13512 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Timothy Parker and Cassandra Parker, trustees, of Bradenton, for $645,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,273 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2016.

Dorothy Triolo, of Sarasota, sold the home at 807 135th St. E., to Alyse and Scott Young, of Bradenton, for $341,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,605 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2004.

Rosedale Addition

Lisa Karkashian, of Bradenton, sold her home at 9637 Carnoustie Place to James and Leah Jones, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,292 square feet of living area.

Edgewater Village

Guanbin and Qilin Zhong, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6630 Windjammer Place to Daniel and Margherita Gardner, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,132 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $693,000 in 2014.

Tara

Daniel and Elizabeth Provan sold their home at 5811 Covey Court to Violetta Diamante, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,210 square feet of living area.

Barbara Datz, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6902 Chickasaw Bayou Road to Arnold Meyers and Victoria Carr, of Bradenton, for $408,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,000 in 2003.

Heritage Harbour

Peter and Jennifer Lake, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8903 River Preserve Dr., to William and Virginia Davis, of Bradenton, for $531,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,564 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,500 in 2009.

Ned Wayne Selvog Jr. and Jessica Leigh Selvog, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6840 Wild Lake Terrace to Craig Clayton and Elizabeth Clayton, trustees, of Bradenton, for $374,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,300 in 2016.

Greyhawk Landing West

David and Jaime Marco, of Bradenton, sold their home at 796 Rosemary Circle to Michael and Sharon Corrigan, of Bradenton, for $469,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,633 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $432,900 in 2016.

Hidden Oaks

Robert and Patricia Blauvelt sold their home at 714 128th St. N.E., to John and Tara Hoffner, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2005.

Rosedale Highlands

Julie Grewette and Janet Jenosky, trustees, sold the home at 9618 53rd Drive E., to Peter Flick, of Bradenton, for $457,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,361 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Carl and Cheryl Tufano, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13108 Prima Drive to Robert Bokar, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2019.

Harmony

Russell and Melissa Gilman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5304 Applegate Court to Daniel and Heather Hurley, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,511 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,000 in 2017.

Moorings at Edgewater

George Elliott Mitchell and Herbert Clark West, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6427 Moorings Point Circle to Demetrios and Raynette Lignos, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $394,000 in June.

Rosedale

Jimmie and Verla Heotis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5248 88th St. E., to Steven Hunley and Roxann Hunley, trustees, of Bradenton, for $403,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,123 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2001.

Creekwood

Caitlin Landers Bennett and Waylon Eric Bennett, of Key Largo, sold their home at 7506 52nd Terrace E., to Mary Ellen McMahon, Margaret McMahon and Kathleen McMahon-Stoll, of W. Seneca, N.Y., for $395,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,419 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Nicholas and Peggy Caruso, of Peach Tree Corners, Ga., sold their home at 7904 48th Place E., to Nicholas and Roshni LeBoutillier, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2001.

Greenbrook

Michael and Elizabeth Graziano sold their home at 6381 Robin Cove to HPA US2 LLC for $380,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,500 in 2003.

Nicholas and Donna Xynidis, of Ormond Beach, sold their home at 14246 Tree Swallow Way to Allison Young, of Lakewood Ranch, for $316,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Desoto Woods

Seth Templeton and Kara Jean Templeton and Sara Ann Nichols Grottick, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8010 Desoto Woods Drive to Yelenis Fuertes Yanes and Jenyelsbert Morejon, of Sarasota, for $361,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2005.

Del Tierra

Timothy and Cassandra Parker, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 111 Brilliant Bloom Court to Trisha and Brian Dubil, of Bradenton, for $359,900. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $342,000 in 2015.

Stacy Ann Cummings, of Sarasota, sold her home at 14979 Flowing Gold Dr., to Carlos and Dorothy Santiago, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, two baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,000 in 2018.

Joshua Jones and Kristi Ambs, of Palmetto, sold their home at 15451 Trinity Fall Way to IH6 Property Florida LP for $299,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2016.

Tara

Mark and Leann Woleslagel and Heather Woleslagel, of Hutchinson, Kansas, sold their home at 6203 Skyward Court to Kevin Eugene Roberson and Melanie Lee Ramsey, of Candler, N.C., for $357,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $326,500 in 2019.

Mandalay

Glenn and Angela Graham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6188 46th St. E., to Robin and Jaymie VanMeter, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2005.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Donald Gundeck, of Tarpon Springs, sold his home at 4932 Creekside Trail to Heather Quaine, of Sarasota, for $350,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,938 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2010.

Mirabella at Village Green

Arnold and Nancy Ambrose, of Palmetto, sold their home at 1308 Calle Grand St., to Rondena Smith, trustee, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,100 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Allan and Hilary Powell, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4608 Egmont Dr., to Mario Buitrago Bedoya, of Bradenton, for $347,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2007.

Christopher and Pamela Stolz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4853 Sabal Harbour Dr., to Andrew and Chanel Turner, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2006.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Paul and Linda Gillham, of Surrey, United Kingdom, sold their home at 8034 Haven Harbour Way to Steven Scott Ottesen and Kitty Ottesen, of Bradenton, for $337,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,700 in 2003.

Harborage on Braden River

Kathleen Coyne, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5524 Simonton St., to Brandon Chafin, of Bradenton, for $332,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,110 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

River Place

Bismark Annor and Wilhelmina Sagoe Annor, of Glendale, Ariz., sold their home at 7135 67th Terrace E., to Donnie Schweppe, of Bradenton, for $323,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2014.

Copperlefe

Amy Tran and Vincent Nguyen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 613 Fire Bush Court to Paul and Rosa Ehrmann, of Bradenton, for $311,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2019.

Creekwood Townhomes

Lewis James Canzonetta and Gerald Lanning, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5191 78th St. Circle E., to Dina Vitale, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2018.

Jason Michael Silva and Kristin Helen Carpenter-Azevedo, of Warren, R.I., sold their home at 5212 78th St. Circle E., to Jason and Jordan Keen, of Ellenton, for $293,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $276,000 in 2017.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire Country Club

Estate of Mary N. Babine sold the Unit V-240 condominium at 7320 Golf Pointe Circle to Jill Lynette Smith, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,500 in 2008.

Eagle Trace

Joseph and Jane DeBrielle, of Wesley Chapel, sold their home at 2059 Crystal Lake Trail to Eric and Jane Abney, of Hamilton, Ohio, for $290,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,439 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,200 in 2018.

University Pines

Alan Kramer and Kimli Cross sold their home at 5132 Brandeis Circle S., to Shane Murphy, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,883 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2010.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Lawrence and Erin McGoldrick, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6423 Wingspan Way to Christopher and Alyssa McGoldrick, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2012.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Thomas Gierich and Mary Gierich, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 8601 condominium at 7009 Grand Estuary Trail to Craig Voorhees and Judith Catlin, of Ellington, Conn., for $278,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Coach Homes at Cuddy Cove

Nickola Ray Kennedy and Michelle Elaine Kennedy sold their Unit 503 condominium at 206 Red Fox Court to Satpreet Singh Bindra and Rakhi Ditta, of Bradenton, for $277,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2016.

Fairfield

Michael and Bonnie Czekanski, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4818 Maymont Park Circle to Gerald Beckman, of Higgins Lake, Mich., for $275,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,100 in 2015.

Country Oaks

Jeffrey Leland, of Cedar City, Utah, sold his home at 4903 82nd Place E., to Christopher and Michiko Taylor, of Sarasota, for $274,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,261 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1999.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Dupree Quincy Terel Johnson, of St. Petersburg, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 13604 Messina Loop to LPK Properties LLC for $252,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $231,900 in 2017.

Joan Patterson Dorazio, trustee, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 13609 Messina Loop to Miguel Ferry and Raysa Francis, of Yardley, Pa., for $228,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residences

Rose Scro and Joseph Scro, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit C-201 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Joelle Scro, of Lakewood Ranch, for $250,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,500 in 2016.

Peridia

Lynne Marabella, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4737 Peridia Blvd. E., to Terrance and Rita Gibbons, of Bradenton, for $247,500. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,000 in 2013.