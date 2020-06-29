This week, the five finalists in Sarasota County's superintendent search will head to Sarasota to participate in the final round of interviews.

However, beginning Wednesday, community members also can play a role.

Starting at 8 a.m., a panel including the Sarasota County School Board, will interview each candidate in the board chambers. The interviews will be live streamed to the county's Education Channel or YouTube channel.

As one candidate is interviewed, the others will be taken on a tour of the district.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the candidates will participate in a community question and answer session that also will be live streamed. Ahead of the forum, community members will be able to submit questions for the candidates on the district's website.

Community members will be able to submit questions for the candidates all day on July 1 via the school district’s website.

The new superintendent will be chosen July 14.