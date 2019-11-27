Commissioners set final vote for beach ballot wording

Town Commissioners are expected to take a final vote Dec. 2 on ballot language related to the Comprehensive Beach Management Plan.

Commissioners on Nov. 4 gave initial and unanimous approval to language for the March 17, 2020 election allowing for bond borrowing of no more than $34.5 million for no more than eight years to help pay for 912,000 cubic yards of sand and other related beach work and monitoring.

With approval of the measure, the town’s referendum wording can be forwarded to Supervisor of Elections offices in Sarasota and Manatee counties for addition to the ballot. The March ballot will also include Florida’s presidential primary races but no other local races because none of the four Town Commission races are contested.

The town commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Town Hall