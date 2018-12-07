Commissioners elect Hines as 2019 chair

District 5 Commissioner Charles Hines will serve as chair of the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, as chosen the rest of the board.

District 1 Commissioner Michael Moran will serve as vice chair, and Alan Maio of District 4 will serve as pro tem.

The unanimous votes were taken on Friday as part of the commissioners’ retreat at Phillippi Estate Park. Chair Nancy Detert will remain in her position until Hines takes over on Jan. 1. He had been vice chair in the previous year.

"It's a privilege to be selected by my colleagues to serve as chair of the board," Hines said in a statement released by the county. " I am looking forward to guiding the board through a new year with new goals and new initiatives."

Hines was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2012 and previously served as chair in 2014. He has also served local government on the city of Venice's ADA advisory committee, Sarasota County's Surtax Oversight committee and as part of Sheriff Tom Knight's advisory committee.