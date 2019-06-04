Commission OKs final changes to Village parking rules

The new signs aren’t there yet, but changes in the way people drive — and more importantly, park — are in effect in Longbeach Village.

The culmination of months of discussion, a package of changes to the town’s regulations in the north-end neighborhood was unanimously approved by the Town Commission on Monday. The results of new restrictions on parking and a 20 mph speed limit will be examined before any additional changes, such as neighborhood parking permits, are considered.

The changes included:

A 20 mph speed limit on Broadway Street, to conform to the rest of the neighborhood and neighborhoods around town;

No parking in alleys;

No parking within 50 feet of intersections;

No parking at all on Poinsettia Avenue from Broadway to Linley Street;

No parking at all on Linley Street from Poinsettia Avenue to Lois Avenue;

No parking at all on Lois Avenue north of Broadway Street;

No parking on the south side of Russell Street;

No street parking from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Longbeach Village;

No parking for more than three days in one spot anywhere else in town;

No valet parking on town streets without prior approval from the town through a special event permit or a concessionaire agreement.

Commissioners have been working with residents and others in the neighborhood to address street issues since last winter.

“We certainly appreciate the work you are trying to do to improve our situation in our neighborhood. All these things are a good start toward what we need,’’ said Benny Parrish, adding that beach traffic and employee parking remain an issue, especially on weekends and holidays.

Among other previously discussed issues town commissioners approved on Monday: