Lakewood Ranch women fundraise with broadway show

Secret garden

fundraising blooms

When it came time to plan the 2019 Diamond and Crystal Ball at University Park Country Club, event co-chairwomen Jan Doench and Ronni Sachs didn’t have much trouble settling on their “Secret

Diamond and Crystal Ball co-chairwomen Jan Doench and Ronni Sachs loved planning their "Secret Garden" themed event for the University Park Women's Club. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Garden” theme for the University Park Women’s Club.

“We just wanted something pretty,” Sachs said as she looked toward a decor of white flowers and butterflies. “There are butterflies at every table.”

The University Park Women’s Club hosted the annual fundraising event Dec. 7. It raised about $12,000 for Just for Girls, a nonprofit dedicated to helping girls achieve success.

About 130 people attended.

LWR Women’s Club raises funds with Broadway show

Nancy Creighton with the Players Centre for Performing Arts taps to "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" uring the Lakewood Ranch Women's Club Holidays on Broadway dinner theater fundraiser. Photo by Liz.

Sharon Wright, Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club’s entertainment chairwoman for 2020, was impressed by the 41 basket options available in the silent auction.

Baskets at the third annual Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club Holidays on Broadway dinner theater charity fundraiser Dec. 11 featured a variety of gifts, such as art, trips and tickets for a The Players Centre for Performing Arts performance.

“I think they’re all lovely and great buys, especially for Christmas and all for a very good cause,” Wright said.

All proceeds from the silent auction and giving tree went to Hope Family Services, Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy and Solve Maternity Homes.

“This is not just a fundraiser,” said Monika Templeman, chair of the event. “This is a celebration of the community supporting people in need.”

About 130 people filled the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club ballroom to enjoy music, dancing and performances by The Players Centre for Performing Arts.

Gardeners Out East hosts luncheon

The Gardeners Out East club hosted its holiday luncheon Dec. 9 at the Esplanade Golf and Country Club’s new culinary center.

The event also celebrated the organization’s fifth anniversary. About 40 women attended.

Since its inception, the club has grown from 10 to 50 members.

Timeless Ikebana

More than 60 members and guests of the Sarasota Ikebana Chapter settled in for a day of specialized flower arranging Dec. 5 at the University Park Country Club’s Lakeside Room.

The Timeless Ikebana demonstration program featured Ikebana floral arrangements in styles dating back to the seventh Shoka style to present day “art deco” contemporary high fashion. Nine teachers presented different themes — “Ikenobo,” “Chabana,” “Nigire,” “Morimoni,” “Moribana,” “Miniatures,” “Floating,” “Art Deco” and “Glass” — from the family tree to show how floral design has matured over the centuries.

Organizers of the Timeless Ikebana event were Kimiko Ikeda, George Schofield, Doris Botshon, Joan Gushiken and Pat Bonarek (president). Courtesy photo.

Annual Holly Jolly again spreads joy

Ladies in the Palm Aire Women’s Club celebrated the holiday season with an annual Holly Jolly holiday party.

Carmen McAllister, Katherine Pike, Patti and Chelsea Hernandez get together at the Palm Aire Women's Club Holly Jolly. Courtesy photo.

This year’s event was held Dec. 1 at the home of Carmen and Peter McAllister.

The organization is also looking forward to the group’s Jan. 10 luncheon, at which members will hear from award-winning photographer Jack Winberg. His photos will take eventgoers through a tour of Angkor Wat, Cambodia.

Angkor Wat is a Buddhist temple complex and is the largest religious monument in the world.

Reservations cost $27 and include lunch. For information, contact Judi Bouchard at [email protected].

Time to ‘Go Fish!’

The Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club will host a new event this year — a young adult fishing tournament.

The tournament for youth ages 16-19 will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at James L. Patton Park, 5725 White Eagle Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.

Cost is $25 and includes an event T-shirt, a hat, lunch and a chance to win more than $250 in prizes.

Space is limited. Register at LWRCAC.com.

Patriots unite

Manatee and Sarasota women from the Florida Chapter of the U.S. Daughters 1812 Capt. Ezra Jones Dutch Chapter met Nov. 18 at the Even Hotel in Lakewood Ranch. The organization is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization for descendants of patriots who aided the American cause during the War of 1812.

The chapter’s purpose is to promote patriotism, preserve historic records and locations, celebrate patriotic anniversaries, record family histories and traditions, and maintain a library of the period 1784 to 1815.