Elks honor law

enforcement

The Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 held its first Law Enforcement Appreciation Night on Jan. 5 and a crowd of 85 members enjoyed dinner, live music and ceremonies honoring Detective Rebecca Angel, who was the Manatee County Sheriff Office’s 2018 Deputy of the Year.

While investigating a sexual battery case, Angel discovered the suspect in the case had been involved in sexual trafficking for years. Besides apprehending the suspect, Angel’s efforts led to many of the women impacted being provided with support services.

Angel was not able to attend, but Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Robert Mealy accepted the award in her absence.

“This is incredible,” Mealy said of the recognition. “The Elks honoring her makes you feel good. The majority of folks support law enforcement, but to come to an event like this is humbling. I’ve known Becky her whole career and I know how diligent she is and she takes things to heart.”

Women’s group

sparkles for charity

Members of the Palm Aire Women’s Club will host their luncheon and fashion show “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” on Feb. 15 at the Palm Aire Country Club featuring designs from Dillard’s.

Co-chairwomen Kim Lege and Ivonne Cardona secured Jim Shirley, executive director of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, as the master of ceremonies.

Bernadette DiPino, chief of the Sarasota Police Department, has agreed to be one of the models.

Tickets cost $50 per person and reservations must be received by Feb. 8. Contact Barbara Link at [email protected] to confirm a reservation.

Lakewood Ranch Art Club artists proudly display their work at The ComCenter in Lakewood Ranch. Photo courtesy of Monika Templeman .

Artistic showcase

runs through May

Artwork by members of the Lakewood Ranch Art Club will be on display through May at The ComCenter, 9040 Town Center Drive, Lakewood Ranch.

Most of the work is available for purchase. The Art Club displays its work in local venues and galleries. Several artists donate their work for philanthropic purposes.