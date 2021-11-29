 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 2 days ago

Closures, parking prohibitions begin Saturday morning for Sarasota holiday parade

Annual event returns to Main Street after missing 2020.
by: Observer Staff Staff

With the 25th annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade on tap for Saturday, Dec. 4, the Sarasota Police Department on Monday released a series of street closures for the event, which proceeds on Main Street from U.S. 301 to J.D. Hamel Park.

In addition to the street closures, vehicle tow-away zones will be in effect hours before the parade’s 7 p.m. start.

The 2020 edition of the parade was canceled.

The street closure schedule begins on Saturday and extends as late as past midnight:

9 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday:  Main Street closed from Osprey to US 301
9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.:  Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue
11 a.m.  to 12:30 a.m.:  Main Street closed from US 41 to Orange Avenue
Noon to 12:30 a.m.:  Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue; Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville; Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville; East Avenue closed from Fruitville to Ringling Boulevard; School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville; Audubon closed from Main Street to Fruitville; First Street closed from Audubon to East Avenue
2:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.:  Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street
3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.:  Gulfstream Avenue closed from US 41 to McAnsh

Roads will re-open once the end of the parade reaches a two-block distance from each road closure.  Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense.  For information on towed vehicles, contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.    

 


 

