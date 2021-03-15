Clean getaway

Maybe Greer Island's new nickname should be "Hard Seltzer Can Island" rather than "Beer Can Island," given the trash picked up by Surfrider Foundation and Keep Manatee Beautiful volunteers.

The groups had their monthly cleanup on March 13 and cleaned up the north end of Longboat Key with the help of some residents.

Among the most prevalent pick ups were discarded cans of White Claw, Truly and Vizzy seltzers, along with the usual suspects of soda cans and discarded flip-flops. The next cleanup will be 9 a.m. on April 18 at the beach access at 100 N. Shore Road, provided beach renourishment efforts don't block the entrance.

By the way, alcohol is forbidden on town beaches.