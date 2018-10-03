Class is back in session at Longboat Key Education Center

Class is almost back in session.

On Oct. 15, the Longboat Key Education Center opens its 2018 fall session, which runs until Dec. 15.

So far, 500 are enrolled as members, which is a bigger group than in years past, Longboat Key Education Center Executive Director Susan Goldfarb said.

Director’s Picks We asked Longboat Key Education Center Executive Director Susan Goldfarb to choose her top three classes offered this session. She couldn’t narrow it down to three, so here are her top five picks. 1. Brown Bag Bijou: Hidden Gems Gus Mollasis will lead this course from 12:30-3:30 p.m. every Monday from Nov. 5 to Dec. 3. Enjoy a brown bag lunch, usually buffet-style, popcorn and beverages while viewing a full-length, critically acclaimed movie. A discussion with Mollasis will follow. Cost is $85 for members and $95 for nonmembers. 2. Let’s Play Canasta! This one’s for the beginners. Have fun while learning how to play the card game. Joyce Doran will teach the American Canasta version. This program runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 5. Cost is $60 for members and $70 for nonmembers. 3. Saltwater Fly Fishing This beginner fly casting course is new, taught by Jeffrey Gunthart. Students will learn casting techniques, how to present an artificial fly and how to create and tie flies. All sessions meet at the Longboat Key Education Center. The sessions run from 3-4 p.m. on Thursdays from Nov. 8 to Dec. 6. Cost is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers. 4. Chair Yoga Angela Craig will lead this class that’s for any body, size, age or fitness level. This class, like other yoga classes, is designed to lift spirits, work the body and calm the mind. Students are asked to wear exercise clothes. This class runs from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays from Oct. 20 to Dec. 15. Cost is $88 for members and $104 for nonmembers. 5. iPhone and iPad Basics Plus Keith Coker will teach students who are a little beyond beginners the basic features of their iOS devices. Fundamentals will be fully reviewed. The class runs from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays from Nov. 7 to Dec. 5. Cost is $100 for members and $110 for nonmembers.

Goldfarb said the higher-than-typical number is a mix of things: Members are avoiding sellouts by signing up early; an increase in traffic congestion is reminding residents of opportunities on the island; and residents simply enjoy learning.

“The brain is always open to new stimulation. Research has proven that, so we no longer have to say, ‘Well, I’m getting too old to learn,’” Goldfarb said.

Along with traditional classes, such as yoga and canasta, or social media introductions and movie discussions, there are a few new classes and workshops.

One is a saltwater fly fishing course with Jeffrey Paul Gunthart. The class, which runs for four Thursdays, is for beginners. Students will be taught casting techniques, how to accurately present an artificial fly and how to tie flies. Students will also explore various fly lines, rods and reels. Hot fly fishing spots on Longboat Key and around Sarasota will be explored. This course costs $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.

In addition to this new class, the center has two new Saturday workshops. Fishing In Our Local Waters will be led by Capt. Bucky Goldman and will teach students about catching popular fish in the area.

Various other topics, including how to rig soft plastics and hard baits, how to select tackle and how to tie a few go-to knots, will be covered. This workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 17. The workshop is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers.

The second new workshop is Developing Your Own Powerful Meditation Practice, which will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17. Kelsan Sangzin will lead this workshop, which is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Sangzin will teach students the basics of Buddhist meditation and how to develop a personal meditation practice.

“People tend to do everything but meditate, like clean the fridge or wash the dishes, so this is something I think could bring a lot of peace,” Goldfarb said.

With most classes, including ceramics, floral arranging and culinary ones, people’s hands will be busy.

“People will always have something to do with their hands, minds, bodies and their spirits will be lifted, and that’s what we’re all about, and these people want it and they enjoy it,” Goldfarb said.

Each class aims to carry out the mission of the Longboat Key Education Center, which is to provide lifelong learning for all adults.

“Our philosophy is ‘you’re never too old to absorb new information, master new skills and discover new ways to adapt to our rapidly evolving world,” Goldfarb said.

Memberships run annually from June to June and cost $60 for individuals and $85 for couples.