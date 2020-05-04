City approves COVID-19 grant program for small businesses

Small businesses in the city of Sarasota will soon be able to apply for a city program issuing $5,000 grants to help address financial challenges associated with COVID-19.

Voting unanimously today, the City Commission agreed to dedicate $2.3 million in economic development funds to the program. Although there was debate among the commission regarding the ideal eligibility criteria, there was broad consensus about the need to take quick action to assist struggling businesses.

“I’m hoping this may be the difference between people being able to reopen their business or not,” Commissioner Liz Alpert said.

To be eligible for the grants, which do not need to be repaid, businesses must have 25 or fewer employees and be located within city limits, among other criteria. Eligible businesses include restaurants, bars, retail stores, childcare operators, fitness centers, event spaces, personal services such as hair stylists and more. Professional services, including lawyers and accountants, are excluded from the program.

Businesses that have received money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan program will not be able to access the city grants. Businesses that have received money from the county’s Small Business Resiliency Loan program will be eligible for the city grants, but businesses that have not gotten county money will be given first priority in the city program.

In addition to payroll and rent, businesses could use the money for personal protective equipment, other COVID-19 safety measures and “expenses deemed critical for business operations,” including inventory.

City Manager Tom Barwin said staff will immediately begin finalizing an application process. Before the grants can be issued, the commission must approve a budget amendment authorizing the allocation of the funds.

To support the program, $1.35 million will come from the city’s economic development fund. Another $724,000 will come from tax-increment financing revenue from the Newtown Community Redevelopment Area, and a final $210,609 will come from TIF funds in the downtown Community Redevelopment Area. The TIF funds will be reserved for businesses within the boundaries of each respective redevelopment area.

More information on the original grant program proposal is available on the city’s website.