Circus Sarasota cancels its 2021 shows at Nathan Benderson Park

The Circus Arts Conservatory announced Wednesday it was cancelling its annual Circus Sarasota run at Nathan Benderson Park.

The organization cited health, safety and financial considerations for its reason to cancel of its show that was scheduled to begin in February. The organization also it cancelling its Circus Arts Gala and Cirque des Voix.

Circus Sarasota and the Circus Arts Gala generate the most income for the nonprofit.

“As we were monitoring the COVID-19 crisis over these last several weeks, we considered the unpredictability of travel, the safety and comfort of our artists and patrons as well as the long-term survival of our nonprofit efforts,” said CEO and co-founder Pedro Reis in a release. “It is clear that the institution cannot shoulder the projected financial burden due to the forecasted drop in ticket revenue. This unfortunate cancellation is necessitated by our ultimate goal to ensure that Circus Sarasota continues to inspire audiences and artists for generations to come.”

The Circus Arts Conservatory said it hopes to resume Circus Sarasota at Nathan Benderson Park in 2022.