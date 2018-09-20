Circus Ring of Fame announces 2019 inductees

The Circus Ring of Fame has some new acts.

Each year, the Circus Ring of Fame Foundation Inc. recognizes groups or individuals who have made significant contributions to the culture of the circus.

Although the Circus Ring of Fame induction isn’t until Jan. 13, the Circus Ring of Fame Foundation Inc. released the list of inductees.

Four acts will be inducted during the January ceremony, including The Hernandez Troupe, Ron Morris, Carla Wallenda and the Rodos Troupe and Palace Duo, a release from Circus Ring of Fame Foundation Inc. said.

The Hernandez Troupe, which originated in Cuba and Germany by Manuel and Lisa Hernandez, was often billed as “those bouncing, twisting titans of the teeterboard,” the release said. Throughout their time in the circus, the family also presented various circus acts while traveling through the U.S. and around the world. Though the family doesn’t perform anymore, they continue the family circus business by teaching, directing, producing and writing. The youngest sibling just completed his first book, called Circus Legends,” the release said.

The second inductee is the late Ron Morris, a circus entrepreneur and impresario. Morris established Sarasota’s Spotlight Graphics, which has been an industry leader in circus poster, program and ticket printing. His career also saw him producing circuses, serving as past president of Showfolks of Sarasota and a Circus Ring of Fame board member, the release said.

Third is Carla Wallenda, daughter of the late Karl Wallenda. She holds the title of being the “senior-most daredevil,” the release said. In 2017, at the age of 81, she appeared on Steve Harvey’s "Little Big Shots: Forever Young," where she performed her sway pole act.

The final inductee of the class is the Rodos Troupe and Palace Duo, an aerialist team comprised of Hans and Rosie Rode. In 1972, the family established the Old Heidelberg Castle in downtown Sarasota, which featured Bavarian-style food, music, dancing and acrobats, the release said. The family also made circus, TV and stage appearances throughout their career.

A day before the induction on Jan. 12, the inductees or representatives will participate in a panel and meet-and-greet at the Showfolks of Sarasota, 5204 N. Lockwood Ridge Road. The free public event will feature a circus memorabilia flea market and breakfast. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and the panel discussion will begin at 10 a.m.