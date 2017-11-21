Christmas tradition continues in Sarasota

If you go: The Living Nativity When: 7:30 each night Dec. 7-10 Where: The Tabernacle, 4141 DeSoto Road, Sarasota Details: A 100-member cast performs with flying angels and animals to tell the story of Jesus’ birth. A hospitality area will serve hot chocolate, coffee and cookies at no cost. All performances are held outside, weather permitting. Cost: Free Info: thetabsarasota.org/Upcoming-Events

For the last 18 years, the Masarik family dons shepherd-style robes and flocks to a field behind The Tabernacle Church for the annual Living Nativity production.

The production depicts the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ through a scriptural narrative and song.

This year’s production will run Dec. 7-10.

“For us this is something we look forward to every year,” matriarch Amanda Masarik said.

Although Amanda Masarik participated in the performance off-and-on during her youth, her own family’s personal involvement began after the birth of her first son, Adam. He played baby Jesus. After that, each year, the family — her husband Tim, and their children Adam, 18; Luke, 16; and Avrie, 14 — participated as they were able, until everyone was old enough to have roles.

“It’s neat to get together for this purpose,” Amanda Masarik said, adding she loves mingling with friends and the camaraderie amongst the actors before and after the shows. “It’s to be a part of something, to show what Christmas is about — that it’s bigger than all the commercialism.”

Tim Masarik said the effort that goes into the production is worth the effort. The church brings in camels and other farm animals, doles out hundreds of cups of coffee and cocoa and cookies and organizes about 100 total volunteer performers for performances across four nights. But if the message of Christmas only resonates with one person, the goal has been accomplished.

“(Jesus) would leave the masses to find the one,” Tim Masarik said. “That has always been (Jesus’) heartbeat.”

Leo Mascitto, The Tabernacle’s director of grounds and facilities who leads the set up of the production each year, agreed.

“For us, it’s bringing the true message of Christmas to the community” Mascitto said. “Many times we get busy and we focus on al the gifts we buy. We forget the real meaning of Christmas, God’s gift to us.”

This year’s Living Nativity will the be the Tabernacle’s 30th. It has organized the production since 1987, only breaking in 2015 because of construction on the church campus.