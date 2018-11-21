 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 57 min ago

Christmas is coming

The St. Armands Christmas tree is in the beginning stages of being installed for the annual Holiday Night of Lights on Dec. 7.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Forget about decking the halls. The outdoors need attention, too.

And that’s exactly what St. Armands Circle is doing as the 55-foot Christmas tree is gradually installed at the circle park. Over the weekend, the platform and base of the tree were stacked, with the remaining parts roped up nearby.

The tree won’t be lighted until Santa’s arrival Dec. 7 at St. Armands Circle’s Holiday Night. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m., with a sing-along at 6 p.m. to welcome Santa, who will light the tree and be available for photos from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

