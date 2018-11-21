Christmas is coming

Forget about decking the halls. The outdoors need attention, too.

And that’s exactly what St. Armands Circle is doing as the 55-foot Christmas tree is gradually installed at the circle park. Over the weekend, the platform and base of the tree were stacked, with the remaining parts roped up nearby.

The tree won’t be lighted until Santa’s arrival Dec. 7 at St. Armands Circle’s Holiday Night. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m., with a sing-along at 6 p.m. to welcome Santa, who will light the tree and be available for photos from 6:30-8 p.m.