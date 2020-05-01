Christie, Dungy, Farrow headline RCLA's 2021 schedule

Chris Christie

An investigative journalist, an iconic former governor and a football coach often known more for his civic involvement than his winning record – even with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – are among the speakers set for the 2021 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series.

The popular speakers series, presented annually at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, kicks off Monday, Jan. 18 with former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. The five-speaker series concludes March 15.

But, before the 2021 series can launch, two postponed dates from earlier this year must be accommodated. On Monday, Nov. 9, neuroscientist Lisa Genova will speak, focusing on such disorders as Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury, autism, and ALS. She is the "New York Times" bestselling author of “Still Alice,” “Left Neglected,” “Love Anthony,” and several other books. On Monday, Nov. 23, photographer Annie Leibovitz will give a talk on her career in journalism and the arts. A former chief photographer for "Rolling Stone," her pictures have appeared regularly on magazine covers since the 1970s.

“We are pleased to extend our Town Hall series by offering dates this November,” said Stephanie Grosskreutz, RCLA executive director. “These two newly announced dates will complete our 40th anniversary season in unprecedented fashion.”

Following Christie’s appearance:

NFL coach, broadcaster and mentor Tony Dungy will speak Tony Dungy will speak on Monday, Feb. 1. He was the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl, with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 54-42 record from 1996-2001. In addition to serving with numerous non-profits, he was appointed by President George W. Bush to be a member of the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation.​

Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow appears on Monday, Feb. 15. The journalist’s work helped inspire the #MeToo movement and the scandal involving movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” was published in 2019.

Karen Gordon Mills speaks on Monday, March 1. She served administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009- 2013 and is a senior fellow at the Harvard Business School. On March 15, photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen will discuss his career as an assignment photographer for National Geographic His latest book, Born to Ice, was published in 2018.

Morning lectures begin at 10:30 a.m. and evening talks begin at 7:30 p.m. Call 941-309-5100 to become an RCLA member and subscribe to the 2021 Town Hall Lecture Series. Learn more by going online to www.rclassociation.org.

Ticket holders for postponed 2020 presentations who do not wish to attend are urged to donate their tickets to the RCLA.