East County Athlete of the Week: Christian Shaneyfelt

Christian Shaneyfelt is a senior on the Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team. Shaneyfelt signed with Rollins College on Nov. 13 and averaged 10.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2018, leading the Mustangs to a runner-up finish in the state championship game.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 5 years old. As far back as I can remember. I joined an AAU team (St. Paul Stars) in Clearwater, where I lived. I was with them until I moved to Lakewood Ranch before my sophomore year.

What is the appeal to you?

I like how you have to depend on other people. You cannot do everything yourself. Everyone, all your teammates, have to play well and play hard for your team to win.

What is your best skill?

My passing ability. Especially in the transition game, I feel like I am a good distributor.

What is your favorite memory?

I don't have a specific moment, but last year, winning the state semifinal game (60-38 against Fleming Island High) and all that, was my favorite year. That team had a special connection. The chemistry was great. Everyone was on the same page all the time.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being consistent every night. Some nights I just don't put as much effort as I should into the game. To get over that, I will think about the game the whole day. What I have to do, what we as a team have to do, to get a win. I have learned to prepare myself mentally.

What are your goals for the season?

For us as a team, we want to reach the level we were at last year, get back to the state championship game and finish it this time. For me, I think it would be cool to average 20 points per game.

What hobbies do you have?

I like to play volleyball sometimes with my friends. We usually play at Siesta Key Beach and then hang out there.

What is your favorite subject?

It is definitely history. It is the most interesting one, to me. I like learning about stuff that has actually happened in the real world.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to be able to teleport. That way I would always be on time.

What is the best advice you have received?

Keep playing. Don't think about anything that is happening, good or bad, just keep playing hard.

Finish this sentence: "Christian Shaneyfelt is … "

… A great person.