Children's book decades in the making

It’s a book nearly 70 years in the making.

Jean Reed, a theater critic for the Pelican Press (now the Siesta Key Observer) until her death at age 88, decades ago wrote whimsical children’s story about five little characters who live inside us helping with swallowing, digestion. But she could never find a publisher.

Enter her daughter, Roberta Palmer Hamilton.

She’s seen to it the book, Five Funny Tummy Men, was finally published. “Knowing my mother, she is probably saying, “It’s about time!”

Five Funny Tummy Men is available through bookselling websites.