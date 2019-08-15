Child struck by driver in eastern Manatee County

A 14-year-old Manatee County boy is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle this morning at the intersection of Verna Bethany Road and Gopher Hill Road in Myakka City.

A Florida Highway Patrol report stated a 2001 Kia SUV driven by 19-year-old Josee Martin, of Sarasota, was driving northbound on Verna Bethany Road, approaching Gopher Hill Road as a school bus had stopped, facing southbound within the intersection. The school bus had its red signals flashing and both the front and rear-left side stop signs displayed.

The bus driver, 74-year-old Tina Rodriguez, waved for two children to cross Verna Bethany from Gopher Hill Road. The children had crossed when the vehicle entered the intersection, facing the flashing school bus red signals, the report stated.

The left front of Martin's vehicle collided with the boy.

Gabriel was transported to All Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Charges for "failing to stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal" are pending against Martin.