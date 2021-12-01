Chicken retirees can be adopted, county says

OK, so maybe it’s not the best Christmas gift for the tony downtown condo dweller on your list, but if you have family or friends who live in more rural sections of Sarasota County, well, has the Mosquito Management Services office got an idea for you.

Several of the county’s sentinel chickens — that is, chickens whose blood is routinely analyzed for traces of mosquito-borne diseases that could affect humans — are approaching retirement age. And like police dogs, service animals and even old Uncle Ralph, chickens can be useful long into their retirements.

So, no, chickens can't live just anywhere. There are rules about where barnyard animals can and can't live. And beyond that, according to a news release from Sarasota County, potential adoption homes are always prechecked by Mosquito Management staffers to ensure an appropriate environment.

From there, once approved, it can be years of free eggs and a measure of poultry companionship.

“We encourage caretakers to treat our ladies like beloved pets as they have been an integral part of our disease surveillance and deserve the reward of a fabulous retirement home,” a county news release says.

If you’d like to be considered, call 861-5000 and ask to speak to Mosquito Management Services.