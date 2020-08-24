Cherokee Park properties sell for $4.2 million

A two-home sale in Cherokee Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen and Jill Bell sold two homes at 1775 and 1765 Cherokee Drive to Lido Acquisitions LLC for $4.2 million. The home at 1775 was built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,793 square feet of living area. The home at 1765 was built in 2018, it has one bedroom, one bath and 766 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

South Pointe Shores

Donald and Stephanie Donnelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1809 Sandalwood Drive to Brock and Michelle Gratton, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,754 square feet of living area. It sold for $930,000 in 2018.

Top sellers around the area SIESTA KEY Hidden Harbor: Thomas and Alison Murphy, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5132 Jungle Plum Road to Richard Virgin Jr. and Nancy Virgin, trustees, of Sarasota, for $4 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,928 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,875,000 in 2011. PALMER RANCH Prestancia: Joel and Antonia Schemmel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4098 Las Palmas Way to John Lombardi and Laurie Lombardi, of Long Branch, N.J., for $930,000. Built in 1987, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2000. OSPREY Meridian at the Oaks Preserve: Peter and Roberta Rowan, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 504 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Daniel and Madeline Joy, of Osprey, for $535,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $381,200 in 2010. NOKOMIS Mission Estates: James Johnson, of Englewood, sold the home at 2479 Sonoma Drive to John Constantine and Lloyd Amodei, of Nokomis, for $399,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,111 square feet of living area. It sold for $328,000 in 2012.

Mark Sarasota

Thomas Drew and Carolyn Benedict-Drew, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1102 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Robert and Shirl Gauthier, of Sarasota, for $990,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $946,500 in February.

Adam Rudnicki sold his Unit 721 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to James and Laura Lawrence, of Westerville, Ohio, for $860,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,000 in 2019.

Johnson Estate

Sue Ruhle, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1555 Pine Bay Drive to Marjorie Floyd and Caroline Amory, of Sarasota, for $850,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,458 square feet of living area.

Poinsettia Park

Jackie Southard and Lee Ann Lowery, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1959 Bougainvillea St. to Audra and Brandon Butler, of Sarasota, for $762,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $655,000 in 2015.

The Landings

Brian and Megan McKinley, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4678 Pine Harrier Drive to Clinton Cox, of Osprey, for $735,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,728 square feet of living area. It sold for $660,000 in 2018.

Terrace Gardens

Mercedes Lee Gyorgy, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 450 S. Lime Ave. to Keith and Kelly Elias, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,932 square feet of living area. It sold for $142,500 in 2015.

1350 Main Residential

Jim and Christine Rosenthal, trustees, of Berkshire, United Kingdom, sold the Unit 908 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Gerald and Louise Rathay, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $545,000 in 2013.

Renaissance

Alexander David Landsperger and Valentine Marie Landsperger, trustees, of Pittsburgh, sold the Unit 1208 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Maureen Jones, trustee, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2011.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Alan and Jane Sorrick, trustees, of Blowing Rock, N.C., sold the home at 3090 Jamaica St. to Robert Allen Wood, of Sarasota, for $462,500. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It sold for $333,000 in 2017.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Patricia Mahler, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 29 condominium at 4893 N. Kestral Park Way to Marvin Haber, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,770 square feet of living area. It sold for $422,500 in 2015.

Mary Beth Crawford and Manuel Schultz, trustees, of Westport, Conn., sold the Unit 6 condominium at 4967 N. Kestral Park Way to Sue Ruhle, of Sarasota, for $373,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2017.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Lynn Michelle Wright, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2301 Tanglewood Drive to Matthew Carter and Tiffany Sedlar, of Sarasota, for $435,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $103,000 in 1978.

Gulf Gate Woods

Michael and Desiree Kapica, of Osprey, sold their home at 2527 Cardwell Way to Lucia Howell and Mara Bjornstad, of Sarasota, for $424,900. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,178 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1997.

South Gate

Theresa Hadzima, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3025 Meyer Drive to Camille and Norman Rosenberg, of Wayne, N.J., for $340,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,176 square feet of living area. It sold for $397,000 in 2005.

Sue Stephenson, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3041 Homasassa Road to Judith Weisser, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,058 square feet of living area. It sold for $12,000 in 1977.

Gulf Gate

Dean Yorton, trustee, of The Villages, sold the home at 2830 Seaspray St. to BB Ranch Land & Cattle LLC for $325,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $39,000 in 1979.

Castel Del Mare

Timothy and Marcella Maloney sold their Unit 402 condominium at 1624 Stickney Point Road to Frederique Devaux, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 800 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Long Meadow

Fredrik and Anneliese Sandstrom, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 2250 Bougainvillea St. to Taylor Suncoast Properties LLC for $309,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,123 square feet of living area. It sold for $215,000 in 2014.

Flora-Villa

Edward and Audrey Bernardin and Robert and Cynthia Bernardin, of Evansville, Ind., sold their home at 3040 Wilkinson Road to Joseph Ross and Savannah Samberg, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Park Place Villas

Deane and Bonnie Planeaux, of Pensacola, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 3193 Lake Park Lane to Robert and Ann Desrochers, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It sold for $197,000 in 2001.

Paver Park Estates

Candice Engle, of Venice, sold her home at 2518 E. Milmar Drive to Dwight Williams, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,372 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2017.

Ringling Park

Oceans Away Think Tank LLC sold the home at 2548 Davis Blvd. to Jaimie Kenney and Aaron Siegel, of Sarasota, for $268,100. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,696 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2006.

SIESTA KEY

Hanson Bayou

Clyde Purmort III, of Sarasota, sold his home at 3431 Edmondson Court to Evan and Audrey Randall, of Gaithersburg, Md., for $2,075,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,360 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.3 million in 2018.

Prince’s Gate

Al Besse and Scott Evers, of Atlanta, sold their home at 1294 Whitehall Place to Gerard and Linda Felix, of Sarasota, for $1.99 million. Built in 1975, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,455 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2012.

Sara Sands

Stacie Vining and David Goldstein, trustees, of Raymond, Maine, sold the home at 5120 Windward Ave. to Michael and Linda Hershberger, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.05 million in 2018.

Siesta Cove

Jeffrey and Rochele Higgins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5323 Siesta Cove Drive to Mark and Lara D’Agostino, of Sarasota, for $979,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $725,000 in 2019.

Terrace East

George Kruse, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Jeffrey and Deborah Ann Nachtweih, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1995.

Harbour Towne

John Neville, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 216 condominium at 1275 Dockside Place to LAJ Holdings LLC for $659,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $635,000 in 2017.

Fisherman’s Cove

Gerald and Mary Schaefer, of Rochester, N.Y., sold their Unit 112 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Jack and Diana Matalka, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,300 in 2012.

PALMER RANCH

Prestancia

Michael and Rebecca Mahle, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4177 Escondito Circle to Glenn and Daran Schaner, of Sarasota, for $810,000. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,669 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,900 in 2007.

Silver Oak

Richard and Linda Rosnack, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8906 Bloomfield Blvd. to Katherine Wingert, trustee, of Sarasota, for $799,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,447 square feet of living area.

Deer Creek

R. Scott and Jill Marsh, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8708 Woodbriar Drive to Margaret Kneebone and Lynn Marie Kneebone, of Sarasota, for $593,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,715 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Erik Michael Dunigan and Megan Nicole Dunigan, of Venice, sold their home at 5737 Wild Sage Circle to John Fetsick and Kathleen Fetsick, of Sarasota, for $590,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,672 square feet of living area. It sold for $431,600 in 2019.

Turtle Rock

Marcus Braz and Linda Cartelli, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8291 Deerbrook Circle to Louisa Cheng Moscow and Jeffrey Moscow, of Sarasota, for $581,200. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,407 square feet of living area. It sold for $510,000 in 2010.

Hammock Preserve

Maria Foglio sold the home at 12309 Marsh Pointe Road to Thomas Robinson and Ellen Robinson, trustees, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $426,200 in 2018.

Villagewalk

Thomas Reilly, trustee, sold the home at 8325 Jesolo Lane to Jeffrey and Sandra Minck, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2009.

Margaret Kaminski, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5807 Wilena Place to Robert Bonanno, trustee, of Sarasota, for $381,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,201 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2005.

Sandhill Preserve

Edward and Carol Lieberman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5804 Pomarine Court to William and Irene Saul, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,067 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Douglas and Carol Conley, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 8753 Pebble Creek Lane to John Caldwell Logan and Patricia Jackson Logan, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $290,000 in 2019.

Mara Villa

Stephen and Ann Marrier, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 73 condominium at 7336 Regina Royale Blvd. to Denise Purick, of Sarasota, for $330,00. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,648 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Courtney Quinn Jordan and Dylan Hunter Jordan sold their home at 8626 Palmer Park Circle to Yira Itzel Barrios de Sottile, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2018.

OSPREY

South Creek

Stephanie Kabele, of Holly Springs, N.C., sold her home at 346 S. Creek Drive to Glenn Faulk and Jennifer Faulk, trustees, of Osprey, for $489,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2013.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento East

Nick Peirano, of Englewood, sold his home at 310 Signorelli Drive to David Roy Stevens and Debra Fehrenbacher Stevens, of Nokomis, for $251,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2004.