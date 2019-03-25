Charity in the bag in Sarasota

Peggy Kronus, a member of the Sisterhood for Good women's giving circle of Lakewood Ranch, was asked why a handful of members had come to Sarasota to support BSwanky business owner Gretchen Bauer during the Party in the USA luncheon March 25.

"Because we are all women working to support each other," said Kronus, who is the community business development manager for Willis Smith Construction of Lakewood Ranch. "Gretchen is an up-and-coming entrepreneur."

Bauer, in turn, is an entrepeneur who already has supported Sisterhood for Good and who will continue to do so April 12 when Sisterhood hosts its Spring Sensations Fashion Show at Grove in Lakewood Ranch. Money raised at the event will be granted to nonprofits in the area that support women's and children's issues, arts and education, and health and safety and which helps those who are fighting hunger and homelessness.

Sisterhood for Good members Wanda Martinetto (left) and Michelle Bianchi visit with BSwanky business owner Gretchen Bauer.

She is donating a package that will include one of her custom "transformational" handbags, along with a dinner and tour of her 2,400-square-foot factory at 6321 Porter Road, Suite 3, Sarasota.

"They asked and we always give back," Bauer said of supporting Sisterhood for Good.

The Sisterhood for Good members loved hearing how Bauer worked to get her business opened in Sarasota last October before getting a tour of the facility. She now has seven employees making handbags that transform into backpacks or crossbody bags.

All resources for her bags come from the U.S. and are made in the U.S., Bauer said.

"We are on the cusp of incredible things," she said.

Also at Party in the USA was fashion stylist Becca Towery of Worth New York, who will be showcasing spring fashions at the Spring Sensations Fashion Show. Towery will donate 20% of all sales at the event to Sisterhood for Good.

For more about Spring Sensations Fashion Show, go to sisterhoodforgood.org.