Charity grows at garden club

Manatee River Garden Club members were busy at their May meting as they handed out scholarships and grants and announced awards earned from the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

Scholarships of $500 went to University of Florida student Meagan Gigliotti and upcoming Nova Southeastern University student Meredith Platt.

The club gave out five grants totaling $8,485 from the Elizabeth Eaton Bequest, including one to Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch.

Garden Club President Barbara Beury also announced awards received from the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, including the Garden Therapy Award for the club’s monthly work with the Meals on Wheels Plus Adult Day Center in Lakewood Ranch.

Special moment at Palm Aire

The Palm Aire Women’s Club’s celebrated its 60th anniversary in May.

Joanne Harwell , Pattie Meades and Karen Oberne check out the jewelry for sale at the luncheon. Photo courtesy of Meg Garofalo.

The group held a candlelight ceremony conducted by Doris McCowen as new officers were installed. Patti Hernandez led off, lighting a red candle to symbolize her office as president and leader of the group. Board members Susan Romine, Judy Bouchard, Kim Lege and Janice Scanlon followed, each lighting a different color candle to symbolize her office and responsibilities.

Ready to read

The Lakewood Ranch Women’s Book Club has its upcoming book selection ready for reading.

The club will discuss “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover on July 18. That will be followed by “Suspect” by Robert Crais on Aug. 15.

Club meetings are held at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., and begin with a meet-and-greet at 1 p.m. following by an hour-long discussion starting at 1:30 p.m.