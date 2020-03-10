Champions!

A YMCA basketball team sponsored by a Longboat Key church won its second consecutive championship, completing an undefeated season. The team from All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church is made up of 8- and 9-year-olds from the Bradenton Branch YMCA, including Rev. Dave Marshall's son, Elijah.

In this case, victories and inclusion went hand and hand. According to Dave Marshall, the team was known for passing the ball to players who hadn't scored yet, giving everyone opportunities to participate.

Some teams didn't find sponsors this year, but Marshall said All Angels will ensure no team goes unsponsored next year.