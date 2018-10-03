Chamber prepares for Small Business Week

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren says neighborhoods depend on the men and women who take risks to launch and run their own businesses.

This is one of the reasons Loefgren said Small Business Week matters to the chamber. This year’s Small Business Week begins Oct. 15.

Small Business Week Nominees Rookie Small Business Person(s) of the Year Allan Mestel Photography: Allan Mestel

Book a Little Sunshine: Julie Kirkwood

Chubby’s Lounge: Alan Moore

Core Marketing Solutions: Kristin Fourie

Gotcha Covered of Sarasota: Glenn and Sharon Wise

Optimus Car Wash: Marko and Nadia Zivkovic

Suncoast Cuisine: Melissa Dedloff

Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel: Scott Kinne and Trina Eggert Small Business Person(s) of the Year: 10 or fewer Employees Above and Beyond Property Improvements: John Smyth

AFC Urgent Care: Richard Kimsey

Backyard Bike Shop: Charlie Nichols

Connect Print and Promotions: Freddie and Kim Cinquina

Creative Kitchen and Baths: Bob Elmes

Decor de France: Jeannie Carraway

doTERRA Essential Oils: Frani Pisano

Fitness Quest Physical Therapy: Andy Elton

Foreman and Associates: Michael Foreman

Fox Mirror and Glass: Rick Fox

Goodley Entertainment Group: Fitz Otis

Inspectors Inc.: Olga Ovchiyan

Island Animal Clinic: Dr. William Bystrom

Junk King: Tomas Jasek

Kathleen D Catamaran: Tracey Dell

Longboat Massage: Liz Yerkes

Out of the Blue Marketing/Island Directory: Wade Scott, Richard Peterson,

Rachel Rector

Pampered Movers: Roger,

Pat and Casey Martin

Property Solutions Group: Michael Drake

Rental Depot Weddings, Tents and Events: Alan and Claudette Giever

Sally Trout Interiors: Sally Trout

Sandpiper Inn: Harold and Christine Cullison

Siesta Trolley: Joe and Cj Bader

Smart Merchant Services: Dennis Hassell

Stephanie Dubsky Photography: Stephanie Dubsky

The Fish Hole: Jake Spooner

The Happy Paddler Kayak and EcoVentures: Shane Catts and Holly Rolls

The Islander: Bonner Joy

Tyler’s of Longboat: Dan Alderson Small Business Person(s) of the Year:11 or More Employees Amore Restaurant: Howard Rooks

Anna Maria Oyster Bar: John Horne

Cabinets Extraordinaire:

Jason and Tracy Cotterill

Cunningham Property Management: Sharon Cunningham

Harrington House: Mark Davis

Home-Tech: Milt Bontrager

Lazy Lobster of Longboat Key: Michael Garey

Lighthouse Property Management: Lloyd Keith

Specialized Plumbing Technologies: Justin Mizell

Sun Window and Door: John Anderson

Surf Shack/Bridge Street Bistro: Ron Fuller

Unicorp National Developments: Chuck Whittall

United Water Restoration: Zotan Kurucz

Veteran Air Conditioning & Heating: Kevin Henault

WrightWay Emergency Services: Josh Reynolds Good As Green Business of the Year G. Fried Flooring: Mike Solmonson

Green Mobile Detailing: Tyler Del Buono

Junk King: Tomas Jasek

OrgreenX: Angel Cruz

“Entrepreneurs are so important to the economic viability of any community,” Loefgren said.

Small Business Week kicks off Oct. 16 with the first of four scheduled seminars. “How to use Google and find new customers and grow!” will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Pamela Starr, a Google national trainer, will lead the seminar that will teach attendees how to leverage the free assets Google has for small businesses. Attendees will also learn how to create a free Google business listing, engage with prospects through posts and use Google maps.

Following the morning session, attendees can be served lunch.

The afternoon workshop, “Nine foundations to building and maintaining your successful business” will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

In this workshop, attendees will learn how to identify customers, create and maintain customer relationships, create strategic alliances and outline activities that will drive business success.

That evening, a Chamber Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m.

All events will be held at the Zota Beach Resort.

Seminars on Oct. 17 start with“Simple solutions for staying sharp,”from 10-11:30 a.m.

The seminar will help boost attendees’ brain power by teaching critical components of brain health, how to utilize the power of brain training and create a sustainable training program.

The afternoon session from 1:30-3 p.m. is “The art of WOW — Driving extreme client loyalty.” Attendees will learn a step-by-step strategy for turning clients into fans and how to spot key opportunities to deliver “wow” experiences.

Small Business Week concludes with an awards luncheon Oct. 18, also at Zota. The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be served lunch and learn who the winners are in all four categories. The luncheon is $35 a person.

Registration for the free seminars and the Chamber Showcase is required at longboatkeychamber.com or by calling 387-9000.