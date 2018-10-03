Chamber prepares for Small Business Week

The week kicks off with seminars starting on Oct. 16 and concludes with the awards luncheon Oct. 18.
Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren says neighborhoods depend on the men and women who take risks to launch and run their own businesses.
This is one of the reasons Loefgren said Small Business Week matters to the chamber. This year’s Small Business Week begins Oct. 15.
“Entrepreneurs are so important to the economic viability of any community,” Loefgren said.
Small Business Week kicks off Oct. 16 with the first of four scheduled seminars. “How to use Google and find new customers and grow!” will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Pamela Starr, a Google national trainer, will lead the seminar that will teach attendees how to leverage the free assets Google has for small businesses. Attendees will also learn how to create a free Google business listing, engage with prospects through posts and use Google maps.
Following the morning session, attendees can be served lunch.
The afternoon workshop, “Nine foundations to building and maintaining your successful business” will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
In this workshop, attendees will learn how to identify customers, create and maintain customer relationships, create strategic alliances and outline activities that will drive business success.
That evening, a Chamber Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m.
All events will be held at the Zota Beach Resort.
Seminars on Oct. 17 start with“Simple solutions for staying sharp,”from 10-11:30 a.m.
The seminar will help boost attendees’ brain power by teaching critical components of brain health, how to utilize the power of brain training and create a sustainable training program.
The afternoon session from 1:30-3 p.m. is “The art of WOW — Driving extreme client loyalty.” Attendees will learn a step-by-step strategy for turning clients into fans and how to spot key opportunities to deliver “wow” experiences.
Small Business Week concludes with an awards luncheon Oct. 18, also at Zota. The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees will be served lunch and learn who the winners are in all four categories. The luncheon is $35 a person.
Registration for the free seminars and the Chamber Showcase is required at longboatkeychamber.com or by calling 387-9000.