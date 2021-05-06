Sarasota County has celebrated its centennial anniversary in all sorts of ways, and a local sand sculptor added to the festivities in his own way.

SandVenture sculptor Brian Wigelsworth recently headed to Siesta Key Beach to put together a six-and-a-half foot sand castle recognizing the county's 100th anniversary.

Wigelsworth, who created the Siesta Key Crystal Classic International sand sculpting festival, says he works with the county on his projects and likes to help out in return. He spent a somewhat-relaxing day working from the top down to refine the sculpture and get each detail right, including the centennial logo.