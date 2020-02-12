Celebrate Cupid’s Day with a new addition

Looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that might seem a little… unconventional? Hit up Mote Marine Aquarium for its Adopt An Animal package.

Take a long hard look at your loved one and ask: What animal does my sweetheart look like? Choose from sea turtles, sharks, octopi, otters, jellyfish, seahorses, alligators or manatees.

The $100 gift comes with an adoption kit and all proceeds benefit the Mote animals. For information, go to Mote.org/adopt.