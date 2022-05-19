A home in Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. David and Susan Macrae, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 503 Casey Key Road to Richard and Delores Harris, of Powder Springs, Georgia, for $5.7 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,358 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,590,500 in 2010.

SARASOTA

Golden Gate Point

James Earl Sanders Jr. and Karen Warren Sanders, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, sold their home at 621 Golden Gate Point to LV7 GGP Development LLC for $3.6 million. Built in 1947, it has six bedrooms, three baths and 3,433 square feet of living area.

Top- Sellers Around the Area SARASOTA: $4.25 million Sapphire Shores Francine Webb, trustee, sold the home at 320 S. Shore Drive to Jeniece Berman, of Sarasota, for $4.25 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,978 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,085,000 in 2020. SIESTA KEY: $2.65 million Sandy Hook Richard Friedman and Marjorie Lueloff Friedman, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 77 Sandy Hook Road N. to Daniel and Renae Shattuck, of Siesta Key, for $2.65 million. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2010. PALMER RANCH: $1 million The Hamptons Mark Freeman, trustee, of N. Venice, sold the home at 7150 Wainscott Court to Sandra Glasson and Sandra Wasko, of Sarasota, for $1,052,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,381 square feet of living area. It sold for $281,100 in 2000. OSPREY: $2.38 million Oaks II Yelena Brandon, of Nokomis, sold her home at 796 Lytham Circle to Jiechun Liu and Hongyu Tang, of Osprey, for $2.38 million. Built in 2000, it five four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $990,000 in 2016.

Vue

Michael Faber and Rose Ann Faber, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1207 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Stephen Gerard Williams and Melody Lynn Williams, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.2 million in 2021.

Paul and Regina Rogalski, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1407 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Thomas and Lisa Thayer, of Bryson City, North Carolina, for $2.2 million. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.38 million in 2018.

The Condominium on the Bay

Lotti Luscher, of Jonschwil, Switzerland, sold her Unit 1905 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Sarasota Bay Properties LLC for $1,995,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It sold for $875,000 in 2019.

Eric and Chelsey Curran, of Murrieta, California, sold their Unit 17 condominium at 932 Blvd. of the Arts to Robert and Wendy Sherry, of Simsbury, California, for $1.75 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,037 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2012.

Bay Plaza

Mary Jo Reston, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1004 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Joni Lee Youngwirth, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.8 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,065,000 in 2014.

John Kraft, trustee, of Cincinnati, sold the Unit 503 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Todd Jick and Wendy Ehrlich, of New York City, for $1.4 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in February.

Plat of Sarasota

Gerald and Krisztina Gilmartin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1830 Hawkins Court to Paul Nadjarian and Rachel Nadjarian, trustees, of Arlington, Virginia, for $1.62 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,977 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2016.

Jesse Ryan Hart and Tanya Jean Hart, of Southwick, Massachusetts, sold their home at 1876 Hawkins Court to Kenneth Sklar and Claudia McBride, of Sarasota, for $1,193,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,748 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2021.

Phillippi Hi

Jeffrey and Mary Beth Rubin, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4037 Redbird Circle to John and Catherine Cranor, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,229 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2008.

Poms Park

Robert Petrillo and Danilo Zuniga-Pedrianes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2261 Novus St. to Steven Melchiorre, of Sarasota, for $1,499,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2018.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

James and Susan Fox, of Williamsville, New York, sold their home at 8137 Gabanna Drive to Yolemy Gonzalez, of Sarasota, for $1.05 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $671,400 in 2015.

Altanette Autry and Richard Heise, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, sold their home at 5863 Cavano Drive to Gregory and April Ann Watson, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,300 in 2013.

1350 Main Residential

Bradley and Rhonda Smith, of Key Largo, sold their Unit 807 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Leslie Hughes, of Sarasota, for $950,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $702,000 in 2021.

Ann Marie Diven, of Bethesda, Maryland, sold her Unit 907 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Thomas Harshman, Glenn Harshman II and Lauren Harshman, trustees, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, for $799,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2010.

Embassy House

Mark Welch, trustee, sold the Unit 1004 condominium at 770 S. Palm Ave. to Scott Blum, of Sarasota, for $915,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $639,000 in 2020.

Bayview Heights

Ashwin Shukla and Denise May, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2540 S. Osprey Ave. to M&J Pham Development LLC for $835,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 967 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,000 in 2004.

Indian Beach Estates

Ben Tucker, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, sold the home at 5365 Winchester Drive to Timothy Christensen, of Racine, Wisconsin, for $805,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,562 square feet of living area. It sold for $387,000 in 2016.

Harbor House

Beatrix Fetler, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 32 condominium at 174 Golden Gate Point to Mary Galligan and Gary Diperna, trustees, of E. Hampton, New York, for $800,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,168 square feet of living area. It sold for $96,000 in 1991.

Risdon on 5th

William and Mindi Ellison, of Davidson, North Carolina, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Richard Evans and Leonard Cundari, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $502,500 in 2020.

Royal St. Andrew

Donald Agostinelli, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire, sold his Unit 701 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Evelyn7 LLC for $750,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,221 square feet of living area.

Glencoe

Allen and Elizabeth Halpern, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2512 Monterey St. to Nathan Wethje and Samuel Wethje, of Sarasota, for $705,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1999.

Gulf Gate

Real Estate LLC sold the home at 2413 Bispham Road to Jonathan Sorum and Daniela Ranieri, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $144,000 in 1999.

Gabriel Fassler, of Paducah, Kentucky, sold his home at 6505 Roxbury Drive to William and Yolanda Fanning, for $455,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2012.

Monticello

Lundi Perry and Jan Alan Cohen, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, sold their home at 2227 Montclair Drive to Lisa and Timothy Sanders and Brendan Sanders, of Chicago, for $700,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,118 square feet of living area. It sold for $168,000 in 2020.

Phillippi Landings

Bradford Shaw and Dawn Shaw, trustees, of Tampa, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to B Squared of Naples LLC for $640,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2014.

Schindler’s

Xenophora LLC sold the home at 1735 10th St. to 1735 Gillespie LLC for $625,000. Built in 1949, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,131 square feet of living area. It sold for $75,000 in 2009.

Phillippi Crest

Equity Trust Co. sold the home at 2410 Ashton Road to Erik Dierks and Melissa Feldman, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,620 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,100 in 2004.

Bellevue Terrace

Adam and Amy Daneman, of Osprey, sold their home at 3135 Hatton St. to Dana and Karen Ankerstar, of Sarasota, for $583,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2016.

Roselawn

Curtis Ware, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2054 Roselawn St. to Lea Graf and Zachary Santoro, trustees, of Sarasota, for $580,000. The first property was built in 1953, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 1,396 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1953, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,005 square feet of living area. They sold for $255,000 in 2016.

Denham Acres

Ernest and Linda Ertel, of Akron, Ohio, sold their home at 2710 Eloise St. to Sal Investment Properties LLC for $562,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,592 square feet of living area. It sold for $112,000 in 2012.

South Gate

Marla Duve, of Akron, Ohio, sold her home at 2845 Theresa Lane to Michelle O’Neill, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It sold for $192,000 in 2003.

Christopher and Siera Campbell, of Waynesville, North Carolina, sold their home at 2126 Tetlow Place to Clearwater Capital Partners USA LLC for $510,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,765 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2020.

MRT International Trading LLC sold the home at 2247 Valencia Drive to Kenneth and Molly Jo Rainey, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2021.

Palmer Square West

Robert and Lizabeth Jo Watson, trustees, of Lees Summit, Missouri, sold the Unit 17 condominium at 3613 Square West Lane to Lynette Oakley, trustee, and Dennis McGraw, of Sarasota, for $552,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $283,000 in 2018.

Castel Del Mare

Stanley and Joyce Winston, of Quebec, Canada, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1608 Stickney Point Road to Thomas Culbreth Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $85,000 in 1986.

Long Meadow

Philip and Kathleen Ingram, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 2285 Rose St. to Kyle Ingram for $550,000. The first property was built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,476 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1953, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. They sold for $66,600 in 1983.

Moller

Jeffrey Scott Dee and Karen Dee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3912 Maravic Place to John Phillip Cannon and Samantha Helen Minnich, of Sarasota, for $545,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It sold for $70,000 in 1983.

A.L. Jukes

Timothy Christensen, of Racine, Wisconsin, sold his home at 1644 Eighth St. to Ruby Ann Dollins, of Temecula, California, for $518,000. Built in 1925, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 972 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate Woods

Kelly Marie McGraw, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7219 Bounty Drive to David Haenel, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $278,000 in 2018.

Woodpine Lake

Bradley and Jeanne Sizemore, of Miamisburg, Ohio, sold their home at 2910 Woodpine Court to Daniel James Gonzalez-Roberts and Mauricio Gonzalez-Roberts, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, for $505,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,292 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2019.

Boulevard Addition to Sarasota

Tyco Leasing LLC sold the home at 1345 11th St. to Poonam Maini, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,560 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in January.

Vio Vista

Epic Sun Homes LLC sold the home at 2939 Hyde Park St. to Luda Kaminska, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2021.

Madison Park

Anthony and Stacey Andrews, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4930 Nutmeg Ave. to Truck Junction Two LLC for $445,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $273,000 in 2020.

The 101

Baxley Land Co. Inc. sold the Unit 15-C condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Brian Geery, of Sarasota, for $426,600. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, two baths and 985 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2014.

Village in the Pines North

John and Donna Stevenson, trustees, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, sold the Unit 229 condominium at 3504 Auburn Court to Edward Weisenberger, of Sarasota, for $410,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,587 square feet of living area. It sold for $181,000 in 2007.

Sarasota Venice Co.

William Fletcher, of Grapevine, Texas, sold his home at 5505 Ruby Lane to Mervin Hochstetler, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area.

Las Lomas De Sarasota

Pinellas Equities LLC sold the home at 2132 Lee Lane to Florida Gulf Coast Properties LLC for $409,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,225 square feet of living area. It sold for $158,000 in 2003.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

WTEM 452 LLC sold the home at 364 Canal Road to Karen Sailor, of Sarasota, for $2.5 million. Built in 1988, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2019.

Scott Young, trustee, of Sarasota, sold two properties at to Thomas James Bury III, of Sarasota, for $2.3 million. The first property was built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2013, it has one bedroom, one bath and 790 square feet of living area.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Colt Properties LLC sold the Unit 6232B condominium at 6232 Midnight Pass Road to Fairway Farm LLC for $2,375,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,179 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2015.

Steven’s

MRP Properties Sarasota III LLC sold the home at 9119 Midnight Pass Road to SPTW Properties LLC for $2,081,500. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,075,000 in February.

Crystal Sands

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., trustee, sold the Unit 504 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to M&D 606 Crystal Sands LLC for $1,627,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2005.

Revised Siesta

Alan Frost and Emilie Weil, of Siesta Key, sold two properties at 3515 La Paloma Ave. to 821 104 ST LLC for $1,515,000. The first property was built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,910 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 323 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club

1951 J&C Blvd LLC sold the Unit 607 condominium at 5770 Midnight Pass Road to Elizabeth Howe, trustee, of Levering, Michigan, for $1.35 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,337 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 1985.

Jamaica Royale

David and Cindy Hall, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 605 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Daniel and Rebecca Sutton, of Cleves, Ohio, for $1,275,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $620,000 in 2013.

Alpino Bianca Villas

G. Michael Swor and Gray Bowen Swor, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 321 Beach Road to Siesta Key Dreams LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 1,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $84,000 in 2020.

Siesta Isles

George Andrew Mead sold his home at 5362 Shadow Lawn Drive to Terence Nutter and Angela Nutter, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,523 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Carolee Silveous James and Brooke Holcomb of Delaware, Ohio, sold their Unit 307 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Nadena Watson Hooper, trustee, of Salem, Alabama, for $1,065,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,234 square feet of living area. It sold for $919,000 in 2005.

Siesta Towers

Kathleen Detzler, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 4-B condominium at 4822 Ocean Blvd. to William Barry McDaniel and Tracy Lynn McDaniel, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, for $1.05 million. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,435 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2019.

Crescent Royale

Martin Frederick Cox and Jacqueline Cox, of Bristol, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 5C condominium at 777 Beach Road to Joyce and Guy Moriarty, of Norton Shores, Michigan, for $995,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,253 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2001.

Siesta Town House

Richard Walker, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 4532 Ocean Blvd. to Patrick and Elaine Castellanos, of Frisco, Texas, for $950,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,496 square feet of living area. It sold for $605,000 in 2019.

Harbour Towne

Scott Rosenfeld sold the Unit 219 condominium at 1311 Dockside Place to Frederick and Ruth Martin, of Aurora, Illinois, for $945,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $418,000 in 2011.

Siesta’s Bayside

Edward and Kathleen Hutchinson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 607 Tremont St. to M&J Pham Development LLC for $930,000. Built in 1985, it has one bedroom, one bath and 769 square feet of living area. It sold for $840,000 in 2020.

Siesta Beach

Kevin Boggess and Howard Preston Boggess II sold their home at 815 Edgemere Lane to Thomas and Michele Marchal, of Tinley Park, Illinois, for $899,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,719 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,600 in February.

Peppertree Bay

Dario and Cecilia Mirski, of N. Venice, sold their Unit 407 condominium at 1200 E. Peppertree Lane to Trevor and Sandy Irvine, of Ontario, Canada, for $834,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 2012.

James and Mary Paul, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 303-A condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Raymond and Nany Paul, of Annandale, New Jersey, for $550,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $163,000 in 1997.

Sunrise Cove

Stuart and Louise Mathewson, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, sold their Unit 425 condominium at 9011 Midnight Pass Road to Frank Marks, of Orchard Park, New York, for $795,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2013.

Bay Oaks

Mi Young Schweiker, of Morgantown, West Virginia, sold the Unit A-22 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Brian and Claudine Dusza, of Lemont, Illinois, for $785,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2013.

Fisherman’s Cove

John Singleton, of Denver, North Carolina, sold his Unit A-105 condominium at 8900 Blind Pass Road to Phillip and Linda Stone, of Wadsworth, Ohio, for $760,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 997 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2004.

Whispering Sands

John Wallace Gudritz and Victoria Anne Gudritz, of Suttons Bay, Michigan, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 199 Whispering Sands Drive to David and Deborah Ann Listman, of W. Chester, Pennsylvania, for $725,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1980.

Casa Blanca

Mark Steven Anderson, as Personal Representative, and Joseph Anderson, of Park Ridge, Illinois, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Duane Scott Anderson and Jennifer Lynn Anderson, of Katy, Texas, for $675,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. It sold for $27,900 in 1972.

Siesta Heights

Scott Watkins, of Bradenton, sold his home at 2027 Cass St. to Brian and Krista LaVack, of Massena, New York, for $620,000. Built in 1956, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,600 in 2021.

Island Reef

Beatrice Newman, of Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, sold her Unit 407-F condominium at 8767 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin and Denise Mimm, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area.

Siesta Shores

Elizabeth Compton, Charles Pullins and Kelly Pullins, trustees, of Westerville, Ohio, sold the Unit 4 condominium at 417 Beach Road to F5 Properties LLC for $580,000. Built in 1955, it has one bedroom, one bath and 501 square feet of living area. It sold for $74,500 in 1997.

Vista Hermosa

Linda Anne Clark, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 12-B condominium at 189 Vista Hermosa Circle to Gerard Nahum, of Siesta Key, for $569,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Philip Mark Goldfeder and Laurie Joy Goldfeder, of Conroe, Texas, sold their Unit 205 condominium at 116 Vista Hermosa Circle to Charles and Katie Sanders, of Cedar Creek, Nebraska, for $480,000. Built in 1971, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2018.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Pamela Gail Clark, of Oviedo, sold her Unit 524 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Rosa Le, of Sammamish, Washington, for $496,000. Built in 1976, it has one bedroom, one bath and 751 square feet of living area. It sold for $326,000 in 2020.

PALMER RANCH

Turtle Rock

Richard Evans and Leonard Cundari, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7976 Meadow Rush Loop to Debra Gill, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It sold for $549,000 in 2020.

Hammock Preserve

Daniel Frank Palladino and Kelly Gonzalez Palladino, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12370 Marsh Pointe Road to Kevin and Laurie Lemack, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, for $858,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $537,100 in 2019.

Christopher Donnelly, of Mahwah, New Jersey, sold his home at 5829 Willow Marsh Court to Alfonso and Lucie Posada, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,100 in 2019.

Promenade Estates

Sharon Kay Talkie and James Talkie, of Osprey, sold their home at 12649 Promenade Estates Blvd. to Todd and Aimee Scott, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,045 square feet of living area. It sold for $421,700 in 2020.

Joseph Michael Ronan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12671 Night View Drive to Le Huang and Tian Zhang, of Pleasanton, California, for $662,000. Built in 2021, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,631 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2021.

Villagewalk

Arthur and Dorothy Robinson, of Randolph Center, Vermont, sold their home at 5603 Lucia Place to Carl Loweth and Rona Loweth, trustees, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,200 in 2003.

Stephen and Sara Devlin sold their home at 7863 Bergamo Ave. to Sonja Veal-Volino, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Stonebridge

Kevin and Iris Hu, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7357 Featherstone Blvd. to Craig Howard Shurn and Jennifer Noel Shurn, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,119 square feet of living area. It sold for $248,600 in 2001.

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Milton Edward Girdner and Linda Girdner, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5308 Bartolomeo St. to William Patrick Meyers and Barbara Ann Meyers, of Pittsburgh, for $709,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,682 square feet of living area. It sold for $406,400 in 2020.

Marbella

Dorothy Dubanevich, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4144 Via Mirada to Steven Michaels, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,078 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,500 in 1991.

Valencia at Prestancia

Peter and Lucille Minotti, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1 condominium at 7290 Alicante Drive to Rebecca Inderbitzen Satkowski and Steven Satkowski, of Sarasota, for $649,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,190 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 1998.

Isles of Sarasota

Alice Sciarrino, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1742 Burgos Drive to Zbigniew and Maryna Swiecki, of Great Neck, New York, for $519,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $372,900 in 2006.

Fairway Woods

James and Angela Nicholas, of Nebagamon, Wisconsin, sold their Unit 104 condominium at 7630 Fairway Woods Drive to Robert Barile and Nancy Sposato-Barile, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2013.

OSPREY

Park Trace Estates

Robert and Eva Gogola, of Delta Junction, Alaska, sold their home at 112 Park Trace Blvd. to Wioletta and Robert Sowul, of Osprey, for $760,100. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,535 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Emerald Woods at Oaks III

Beverly Hoddinott, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 189 Turquoise Lane to Gary Scott Grandolph and Paula Louise Grandolph, of Osprey, for $715,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2016.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Ali Jalai and Avideh Taheri sold their home at 24 Bay Head Lane to Julie Anne Ponder and Thomas Blaine Ponder, trustees, of Sarasota, for $710,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,803 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2017.

Charles Randolph Mullin and Kelly Lynn Mullin sold their home at 127 Bishops Court Road to MH Real Estate LLC for $670,700. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,269 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,000 in 2020.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Nick and Danny LLC sold the Unit 504 condominium at 385 N. Point Road to Sandra Noecker, trustee, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, for $700,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2000.

Heron House

Whitney Layne Albertson, of Dublin, Ohio, sold the Unit 7201 condominium at 7201 Jessie Harbor Drive to Michael Attia, of Osprey, for $604,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,692 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,000 in 2017.

Paula Meier Hostetler, trustee, of Deer Park, Washington, sold the Unit 7103 condominium at 7103 Jessie Harbor Drive to Richard and Cynthia Romaine, of Ledgewood, New Jersey, for $407,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,255 square feet of living area. It sold for $139,000 in 2015.

Wellington Chase

Mary Appleby, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4970 Oldham St. to Polcan Development Group Corp. for $475,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,734 square feet of living area. It sold for $202,000 in 2003.

Bay Street Village

John Anthony Vernon and Judith Ann Vernon, of Surrey, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 4209 Expedition Way to Capitol Rentals LLC for $420,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $273,700 in 2016.

Allen and Nancy Yenior, of Jasper, Alabama, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 123 Revolution Way to Brandon and Ashely Walker, of Jacksonville, for $405,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Lychee Lane

Steven and Lynn Mershon sold their home at 2115 Lychee Lane to Randy Scianna and Kim-Anh Nguyen, trustees, of Nokomis, for $4.55 million. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,982 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.15 million in 2021.

Sorrento South

Elizabeth Blahnik, of Venice, sold her home at 309 Cavallini Drive to Marlene Kay Fraser, trustee, of Nokomis, for $910,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It sold for $259,000 in 2014.

Justin Copp, trustee, of Arvada, Colorado, sold the home at 2316 Goya Drive to Ernesto Moreno and Elisa Martinez, of Nokomis, for $579,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $157,500 in 2010.

Sorrento East

Gary Arch Howle and Stacey Ellen Howle, trustees, of Nokomis, sold their home at 4666 Silent Creek Way to Clayton James Steranko and Angela Steranko, of Nokomis, for $849,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,047 square feet of living area.

Laurel Woodlands

Premier Home Management Group LLC sold the home at 1128 Hoover St. to Nathan and Brandi Smith, of Nokomis, for $660,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2020.

Mark and Angela Leed, of Venice, sold their home at 1116 Hoover St. to Joseph and Elizabeth Croom, of Nokomis, for $575,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,009 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Mission Estates

Wayne and Anna Lawrence, trustees, of Loxahatchee, sold the home at 2397 Sonoma Drive to Deirdre Dennis, of Nokomis, for $650,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,077 square feet of living area.

Glenn and Darcy Gunter, of Ocala, sold their home at 2206 Sonoma Drive to Ronald and Diane McCauley, of Nokomis, for $630,000. Built in 1999, it has six bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2001.

Laurel Villa

Ernest Noland, of Lake Placid, sold the home at 208 Margaret Drive to Jacob Harn and Autumn Hanson, of Nokomis, for $470,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,595 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 1997.