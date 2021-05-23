Casey Key home sells for $7.5 million

A home on Casey Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Eugene Garro, trustee, and Patricia Garro, of Osprey, sold the home at 13 N. Casey Key Road to Ansel and Janet Schwartz, of Osprey, for $7.5 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,701 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

The Tower Residences

Eileen Normile, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Irwin and Andra Press, of Sarasota, for $3,175,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,062,500 in 2013.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Vue Patrick and Mary Mulva, trustees, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1802 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to William and Monika Owens, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3.4 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,299,000 in 2018. SIESTA KEY Point Crisp Addition 3065468 Nova Scotia Ltd. sold the home at 1356 Point Crisp Road to Courtney Hutchins McCollum, trustee, of Sarasota, for $4.9 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,048 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.5 million in 2012. PALMER RANCH Hammock Preserve DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12271 Hidden Hammock Road to Robert Gleason and Mary Dimanno, trustees, of Sarasota, for $891,800. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area.

The BLVD of Sarasota

The BLVD Sarasota sold Unit 901 condominium at 540 N. Tamiami Trail to Todd and Heather Raker, of Darien, Connecticut, for $2.85 million. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,698 square feet of living area.

Plaza at Five Points

S. Sanford and Patricia Schlitt, of Sarasota, sold their Units 16G and 16I condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Sharon Casaburo, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2,275,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,099 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,522,600 in 2006.

Lincoln Ramirez and Carolyn Bell, trustees, of Madison, Wisconsin, sold the Unit 15B condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Sean and Michele Rollman, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, for $885,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, five baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It sold for $621,400 in 2005.

The Osprey Avenue

Nolan and Dana Schmelzer sold their home at 612 Ohio Place to William and Coreen Adamany, of Sarasota, for $1,012,500. Built in 1923, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,776 square feet of living area. It sold for $837,400 in 2019.

Mark Sarasota

Parviz Daneshjoo sold the Unit 1118 condominium at 111 S. Pineapple Ave. to Joseph DeVito and Susan Marchione-DeVito, of Sarasota, for $990,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $930,300 in 2020.

Westbrook

Peter Magnuson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4120 Camino Real to Alyssa and Jonathan Haskins, of Sparks, Nevada, for $980,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,518 square feet of living area. It sold for $50,000 in 1971.

Q

Jebco Ventures Inc. sold the home at 253 Cosmopolitan Court to Charles Alexander Bingham and Brigitte Genovefa Bingham, of Sarasota, for $975,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,670 square feet of living area.

Nichols

David Craig Holliday and Lisa Holliday, trustees, sold two properties at 1715 Hyde Park St. to Donna Pickup, trustee, of Sarasota, for $965,000. The first property was built in 1925, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,289 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. They sold for $75,400 in 1992.

Avon Heights

Maurizio Colucci, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2520 Tami Sola St. to Gregory Quinn, of Longboat Key, for $900,000. Built in 1946, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $183,000 in 2018.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 726 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Herbert Vogel, of Sarasota, for $895,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $531,000 in 2003.

Cedar Cove Estates

Joseph and Deborah Antonelli, trustees, sold the home at 1900 Baywood Terrace to Donald Taylor Anderson and Julie Johnson Anderson, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,959 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2003.

Plat of Sarasota

Francis Bauer and Sharon Leonard, of York, Maine, sold their home at 524 Columbia Court to Patricia Rezende Blanco, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1937, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $556,000 in 2018.

Mandarin Park

Joanne Warber, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1226 Holly Fern Lane to Michelle Moran, of Atlanta, for $653,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,872 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2004.

Karel Cooperman, of Wittman, Maryland, sold her home at 1379 Tearose Place to Danielle Castellano and Joseph Castellano, of Sarasota, for $607,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,191 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,200 in 2002.

Payne Park Village

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 399 Wingfield Drive to Karen Toor and Duminda Unantenne, of Sarasota, for $632,300. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,123 square feet of living area.

1350 Main Residential

Bernice Mann, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1007 condominium at 1350 Main St. to Kimberly Crowell, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2018.

Gulf Gate Woods

Randell Johnson and Robert Jensen, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7459 Biltmore Drive to Sean O’Donnell and Nichole O’Donnell, trustees, of Weldon Spring, Missouri, for $530,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1998.

South Gate

Damaris Lambert, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2232 River Ridge Drive to David Phinney, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2020.

Carsten Fringel, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2425 Clematis St. to Thomas McCarthy, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, for $467,500. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,467 square feet of living area. It sold for $216,500 in 2019.

Living Reflection LLC sold the home at 2441 Tangerine Drive to Danelle and Thomas Haag, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

Albert Wilson and Sandra Wilson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2222 School Circle to Circum LLC for $375,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,324 square feet of living area. It sold for $110,000 in 2004.

Huntington Pointe

Matthew Todd Osborne, trustee, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, sold the home at 8831 Huntington Pointe Drive to Jeffrey and Erin Dausch, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2006.

Bahama Heights

Epic Sun Homes LLC sold the home at 2642 Trinidad St. to Caleb and Suji Fugleberg, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area.

E.A. Smith’s

Capital Legal Funding LLC sold the home at 1928 10th St. to N&J Dreams LLC for $449,000. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,602 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Courtyard at Citrus

Timothy and Nancy Scannell, of Michigan Shores, Indiana, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 525 N. Orange Ave. to Charlotte Louise Lawson, of Panama City, for $430,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 960 square feet of living area. It sold for $399,000 in 2019.

Pelican Cove

Andrew Spielman sold his Unit 127 condominium at 1627 Boathouse Circle to Charles Sparks and Rhoda Marcus, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,000 in 2017.

Carol Fredey sold her Unit 106 condominium at 1529 Pelican Point Drive to K. Michael and Diane Bryen, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,216 square feet of living area. It sold for $109,000 in 1989.

Pier 550

Kenneth Reese, of Christmas, sold his Unit 5 condominium at 590 Golden Gate Point to Wendi Katherine Simpson-Dwyer, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 570 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2010.

The Pines

Elizabeth and Edward Brookins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2341 Hibiscus Court to Jonathan Alfred Leeseberg and Sooyun Chun, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,710 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Phillippi Gardens

Stephen Lagassie, of Sarasota, sold his home at 5521 Yorkshire Way to Joshua Aaron Magnuson and Erin Beth Magnuson, of Sarasota, for $419,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,788 square feet of living area. It sold for $152,500 in 2014.

Hudson Park

Lloyd and Irene Burkholder, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, sold their home at 2520 Wood St. to Stephen and Susan Catanzarita, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, for $417,500. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,506 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 2008.

Renaissance

Deborah Codella, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1416 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to David Lavanty, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,800 in 2003.

Shadow Lakes

Alexa Davis, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3311 Mayflower St. to Victoria Kazuko Greiner and Antonio Leon, of San Jose, California, for $406,000. Built in 1962, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,637 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2020.

Broadway Promenade

Jonathan Whitney, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1133 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Juan and Claire Montenegro, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2011.

Steven Bowers and Linda Cahill, of Silver Springs, Maryland, sold their Unit 1218 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Stephen and Cynthia Golliher, of Indianapolis, for $399,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,425 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Avenue D

Dennis Oplinger, of Bay City, Oregon, sold his home at 6558 Ave. D to Carl Andrew Beyer and Michael Ann Beyer, of Sacramento, California, for $400,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 864 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Alinari

Richard Ogden, of Washington, D.C., sold his Unit 311 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Wayne Zahka and Dana Zahka, trustees, of Norwood, Massachusetts, for $398,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $539,000 in 2007.

Denham Acres

David Holland, of Punta Gorda, sold his home at 6117 Rodgers Ave. to Andrew and Kelley Trefonas, of Sarasota, for $390,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $149,000 in 2013.

Village Green Club Estates

Maxse Civon, of LaCanada, California, sold his home at 3602 Pembrook Drive to David Clarkson and Molly Hogue, of Columbus, Ohio, for 388,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,936 square feet of living area. It sold for $262,000 in 2015.

Landings South

Marc and Pamela Delisle, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 5273 Heron Way to Michael and Louise Roberts, of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, for $362,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2019.

Hudson Oaks

James Mark Weston and Linda Richichi sold their Unit 5 condominium at 1740 Alderman St. to Dean McClish and Teresa Zucchini-McClish, of Sarasota, for $357,500. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,264 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2014.

Marlette Street

Daniel Abreu and Iryna Omelchenko, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2826 Marlette St. to Brian Nagy and Emily Millard, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 876 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2016.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

CLODOG LLC sold the home at 547 Beach Road to Christopher Mabry and Brian Mabry, of Lewis Center, Ohio, for $3.3 million. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,661 square feet of living area.

Todd Howe and Ryan Howe, of Rochester, New York, sold their home at 440 Avenida De Mayo to Elizabeth and Jeffrey Fallon, of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, for $770,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,456 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2016.

Hidden Harbor

James Raybon and Kristin Raybon, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5121 Hidden Harbor Road to Noel Speranza and Gretchen Speranza, trustees, of Sarasota, for $3,295,000. Built in 1964, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in 2018.

Siesta Properties Inc.

William Heller, trustee, of Beachwood, Ohio, sold two properties at 7429 Sanderling Road to Jaclyn Kim Brunckhorst, of Nokomis, for $2,425,000. The first property was built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,914 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2002, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,056 square feet of living area. They sold for $2,975,000 in 2002.

Siesta Beach Villas

Rodney Robert Ayer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1 condominium at 305 Beach Road to James Vincent Conway and Mary Conway, of Shaker Heights, Ohio, for $2.35 million. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,725 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2011.

Beach Villas at the Oasis

Mark and Amy Spiegel, of Alpharetta, Georgia, sold their Unit 300S2 condominium at 300 Calle Miramar to TRG Montreal Center LLC for $1.65 million. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,236 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2015.

Revised Siesta

Kenneth and Carolyn Koenig sold their home at 116 Garden Lane to Stephen Alfris and Isabelle Bertrand, of Sarasota, for $1,585,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,971 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.42 million in 2020.

Mira Mar

Winston and Ann Cooney, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8009 Midnight Pass Road to Kevin and Patricia Millard, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 1936, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,607 square feet of living area. It sold for $447,900 in 1998.

Casarina

Michael Young and Beverly Jean Young, of Minnetrista, Minnesota, and Timothy and Lori Young, of Chicago, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Voss, of Cincinnati, for $1.01 million. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2015.

Gulf and Bay Club

William and Carol Branscome, of New Albany, Ohio, sold their Unit 403 condominium at 5750 Midnight Pass Road to Laurie Vreeman and Terry Vreeman, trustees, of Spicer, Minnesota, for $903,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It sold for $292,000 in 1992.

Boca Siesta

Gustavo Alberto DeJesus-Gomez and Jessica Guzman, of Lakeland, sold their Unit 505 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Bartie and Aimee Valls, of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, for $875,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2019.

Steven Shuman and Silvia Dominguez, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Timothy and Jamie Helmes and Michael and Melissa Helmes, of Cleves, Ohio, for $850,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,500 in 1997.

Point O’Rocks Terrace

Steven Glava and Siobhan Caswell-Glavas, of Selden, New York, sold their home at 1100 Point of Rocks Road to Scott and Amy Wilkin, of Glenview, Illinois, for $868,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,135 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2015.

Stickney Point

Robert Knight and Katharine Knight sold their home at 6536 Peacock Road to Castleco LLC for $850,000. Built in 1969, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,984 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2009.

Sarasota by the Sea

Richard and Patricia Rosenberger, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6634 Midnight Pass Road to 4JZs LLC for $825,000. Built in 1955, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2020.

Midnight Cove II

Joseph Shults, of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, sold his Unit 911 condominium at 1100 Cove II Place to Jenelle Lorraine Bezdek and Clint Michael Bezdek, of Littleton, Colorado, for $680,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,458 square feet of living area. It sold for $640,000 in February.

Harbour Towne

David Broecker and Tori Kirkegaard, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 215 condominium at 1271 Dockside Place to 2 Elinor Lane LLC for $650,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2009.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Wayne and Teresa Kasel, trustees, sold the Unit 328 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Christopher and Jacqueline Montagna, of Staten Island, New York, for $599,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,755 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,000 in 2018.

Peppertree Bay

Joan Shaw, of Ocean City, New Jersey, sold her Unit 111D condominium at 1162 W. Peppertree Drive to Carrie Reichert and Michael Willard, of Downers Grove, Illinois, for $430,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It sold for $153,000 in 1998.

Dusica Popovic, trustee, of Willowbrook, Illinois, sold the Unit 115 condominium at 1153 W. Peppertree Drive to Bradley and Nanette Hermsen, of Third Lake, Illinois, for $425,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It sold for $137,500 in 1997.

La Siesta

Francis Thomas Maloney III and Cheri Irene Maloney, trustees, of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, sold the Unit 219 condominium at 915 Beach Road to Edward Thomas Campbell and Audrey Katherine Campbell, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Sandy Cove

Marsha and Richard Mohan, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 303 condominium at 4900 Ocean Blvd. to Heather and Dale Hurlock, of Orlando, for $400,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1994.

Beach Club at Siesta Key

FL Beach Club Siesta LLC sold the Unit 206B condominium at 1020 Sun N Sea Drive to Sun N Sea 206B LLC for $395,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 800 square feet of living area.

White Sands Village

Jolanta Mermel, of Park Ridge, Illinois, sold her Unit 911 condominium at 5643 Midnight Pass Road to Scott and Lisa Blakeney, of Grand Haven, Michigan, for $388,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2020.

Sunrise Cove

Richard Howland, of Cicero, New York, sold his Unit 121 condominium at 8977 Midnight Pass Road to Derek Alan Gall and Linda Maria Gall, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 783 square feet of living area. It sold for $185,000 in 2015.

PALMER RANCH

The Enclave at Prestancia

Cecil Leroy Sewell II and Aya Melina Sewell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7777 Club Lane to Jon Todd Ross and Traci Ann Ross, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, for $795,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,114 square feet of living area. It sold for $555,000 in 2019.

Turtle Rock

Nisso Larden and Katerina Yoffe Larden, of Osprey, sold their home at 4775 Watermark Lane to Ryan and Jessica Ginter, of Sarasota, for $790,500. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,172 square feet of living area. It sold for $569,900 in 2017.

Prestancia

Joan Hoddinott, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 4149 Las Palmas Way to James and Kristin Raybon, of Sarasota, for $725,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,957 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Wayne and Ann gold, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, sold their home at 5321 Sundew Drive to Daniel Joseph Murphy and Lynn Marie Murphy, trustees, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, for $599,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,900 in 2014.

Villagewalk

Lynda Love, trustee, and Michael Love, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5532 Bilbao Place to Howard and Lisa Spector, of New Albany, Ohio, for $599,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $318,400 in 2001.

Hamptons

Richard and Susan Tompkins, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, sold their home at 5014 Flagstone Drive to Scott and Susan Forester, of Edmond, Oklahoma, for $535,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,206 square feet of living area. It sold for $408,000 in 2019.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Karl Weaver and Donna Marina Duisin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5086 Hanging Moss Lane to Chao Jin and Honghua Wang, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,327 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2020.

Hammock Preserve

Richard and Deanne Cunningham sold their home at 5551 Rain Lily Court to Jeremy Joel Lung and Megan Christine Neumann, of New South Wales, Australia, for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,675 square feet of living area. It sold for $371,800 in 2017.

Stonebridge

The Patricia J. Mayernik Trust sold the home at 7423 Ridge Road to Zillow Homes Property Trust for $455,800. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,173 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,500 in 2001.

Villas at Deer Creek

Mary Shoemaker, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4419 Deer Trail Blvd. to Bernard and Antoinette Ducey, of Marietta, Georgia, for $450,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,845 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2017.

Wellington Chase

Paul Blumhardt, trustee, of Rowlett, Texas, sold the home at 6276 Weymouth Drive to Jared Pruett, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,202 square feet of living area. It sold for $204,200 in 1998.

Marbella

Frank and Marian Setzman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4026 Via Mirada to Cameron Watt, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,767 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2015.

Isles of Sarasota

Patricia Griffith, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1591 Dorgali Drive to Larry and Teresa Martin, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 2018.

Charles and Cheryl Berger, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5693 Cabrera Court to Mary Beth Seville, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2013.

OSPREY

Bayside

Lawrence and Susan Mitchell, trustees, of Nokomis, sold the home at 14405 Masthead Drive to David and Jo Anne Heth, of Osprey, for $2.65 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Thomas and Serena Hawley, of Melbourne Beach, sold their home at 281 Harbor House Drive to Randall and Lisa Hu, of Osprey, for $1.1 million. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,836 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2014.

Jack and Barbara Ann Domin, of Lancaster, New York, sold their home at 158 Yacht Harbor Drive to Robert Lifsey, of Osprey, for $800,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2011.

Oaks

Patrick McDermott and Jo Ann McDermott, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 259 Osprey Point Drive to James Rutledge, trustee, of Osprey, for $1,097,500. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,867 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2011.

Pine Ranch East

Siglinde Heiland, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 269 Pine Ranch Trail to Michael Lewis and Sheila Lewis, trustees, of Siesta Key, for $805,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,572 square feet of living area.

Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Karen Beach, trustee, sold the Unit C2 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Joseph Wargin and Lisa Desideri, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for $790,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,182 square feet of living area. It sold for $919,900 in 2006.

Terry Pellegini, of Marathon, sold the Unit C3 condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Alan Mitchel, trustee, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,182 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2018.

Rivendell

Derek and Darragh Briffett, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1077 Mallard Marsh Drive to Rebecca Rasmussen and Gia Johnson, trustees, of Osprey, for $651,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,400 in 2010.

Blackburn Harbor Residences

Richard and Ileana Capilla sold their Unit 5302 condominium at 5100 Jessie Harbor Drive to Robert Cohn and Sue Gutterman, of Osprey, for $601,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2016.

Bay Oaks Estates

Shirley Douville Glinski, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 805 Oak Pond Drive to Richard and Margaret Jacobs, of Endwell, New York, for $448,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area.