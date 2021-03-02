CARES Act applications opening this week in Manatee County

Nonprofits in Manatee County can once again apply for coronavirus relief through funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to a county release. Businesses and homeowners in the county won't be far behind.

Starting Tuesday, nonprofits could apply for up to $5,000 to cover personal protective equipment and other items that contribute to safe reopening, according to the release. Additional funds are available for organizations already receiving county CARES Act funding for food distribution. The window for nonprofits to apply closes noon Friday.

Starting Thursday, the county said it will accept applications from small, private businesses with 500 employees or less who have not already received funding from the Safety First Small Business Grant Program. Applications are for $5,000 grants for "sanitation and safety supplies, PPE, signage, outdoor seating and other items to ensure safe operations." Applications will be limited to the first 250 businesses and will otherwise close March 19.

Applications for the Mortgage Assistance Program, which helps homeowners who are struggling to pay mortgages because of the COVID-19 pandemic's financial impact, will open March 15. Applications will be limited to the first 75 homeowners and will otherwise close March 29, according to the county.

The county said assistance for people who have fallen behind on rent payment because of the COVID-19 pandemic's financial impact is also available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Visit mymanatee.org/renthelp for information.



For information on Manatee County CARES Act programs and to apply, visit mymanatee.org/manateecares.