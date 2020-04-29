Cardinal Mooney signs point to seniors

Cardinal Mooney seniors – all 133 of them – were surprised last week with yard signs celebrating their accomplishments as soon-to-be high school graduates.

Each one of the signs was personalized and appeared at their homes in the four-county area of Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.

Principal Ben Hopper said the signs were aimed at acknowledging the students’ hard work and served to let them know work was progressing on a series of tribute events. Planned for July 30-31 are a Baccalaureate Mass, a senior awards banquet and a graduation ceremony.