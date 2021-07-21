Cardinal Mooney adds two new administrators

Two new members of the administration team will be in place at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School when school starts in August.

Amy Gorman was named director of development and Julie Santiago has been promoted to director of student life.

Gorman, who has more than 16 years experience working in community development and fundraising, will now lead development, capital campaigns, fundraising events and alumni relations for Cardinal Mooney. She also will manage corporate and community sponsorships.

She most recently worked in the corporate and community advancement office at State College of Florida where she pursued corporate sponsorships for capital campaigns. Before, Gorman managed the Parents Fund at The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, where she sustained a parent giving participation rate of 90% or higher for 10 years.

She holds a juris doctorate from the State University of New York, Buffalo, and a bachelor's degree in humanities and English from SUNY, Stony Brook.

Santiago has served as the assistant athletics director for the past five years. She now will serve as the director of student life, a new position with the school.

In her new role, Santiago will build relationships with students to further Mooney's educational mission by engaging in student development, planning schoolwide events and collaborating with student government.

Santiago will work in tandem with the theology department to help prepare students to serve and lead by nurturing their spiritual growth.

Santiago holds a bachelor's degree in communication studies and a master's degree in sports management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“Both Amy Gorman and Julie Santiago will bring a new level of expertise and enthusiasm to their positions at Cardinal Mooney,” Principal Ben Hopper said. “Our school continues to grow and the overwhelming need to support our expanding community has never been as important. We look forward to our families getting to know them in their new roles.”