It was about 15 minutes before the grand opening of the AltMed MUV medical cannabis dispensary on June 29 and approximately 50 people were waiting for the doors to open at 8465 Heritage Green Way, Bradenton, a location just off State Road 64 in a mall anchored by Crunch Fitness.

The company's executives knew the Lakewood Ranch area was ripe for a dispensary and they expected so many customers that they spaced the grand opening specials over three days, through July 1, so anyone attending could follow social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.

New business What: New AltMed MUV medical cannabis dispensary Where: 8465 Heritage Green Way, Bradenton More information or to order: muvfl.com Did you know: Sarasota based-AltMed Florida now has 23 stores in the state and more than 500 employees

Online orders were taken for the first time on June 28 and several hundred people ordered their products ahead of time to be picked up the next day.

“Being able to bring our world class products to Bradenton is a win win for local patients. They will love what we offer and appreciate our incredibly helpful staff, and the modern, clean, streamlined aesthetic of our dispensaries,” said John Tipton, AltMed Florida CEO, in a release. “We’re a homegrown, privately owned Florida company that’s proud of our roots. We’re thrilled to be creating jobs and economic growth for communities across our state.”

The newest dispensary is the third AltMed MUV dispensary in the region, joining dispensaries on Fruitville Road in Sarasota and on the Tamiami Trail in North Port. AltMed was founded, and is based, in Sarasota.

AltMed MUV Director of Corporate Affairs Todd Beckwith said the newest store is in a perfect location.

"It's a mile off Interstate 75 in a beautiful, new shopping center," he said. "I would be comfortable sending my mother here. For a lot of our patients, mobility is an issue, and this is perfect for them, too."

For more information about the new ADA-compliant MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary, including hours and available MUV products, visit muvfl.com.