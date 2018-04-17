Candidate joins race to represent Siesta Key on County Commission

Another candidate announced his intent to run for the County Commission seat that represents Siesta Key.

Native Sarasotan Jordan Letschert filed his intent to run last week for the District 4 seat. Letschert, 35, is a former police officer and entrepreneur who is running as “a moderate Democrat,” according to a release from the candidate.

“His vision is clear: secure our schools for our children, protect our environment, and grow our responsibility,” the release stated.

Letschert promised to donate half of his $86,000 commissioner salary to fund an additional school resource officer.

He joins Democrat Wesley Beggs, Republican Lourdes Ramirez and incumbent Al Maio in the race for the District 4 commission seat.

In District 2, current Paul Caragiulo is not running for re-election. Republican Christian Ziegler and Democrat Ruta Jouniari filed their intent to run. Alexandra Coe did as well, but said in an email she may decide not to run.