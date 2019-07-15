 Skip to main content
Sarasota Monday, Jul. 15, 2019 6 hours ago

Candidate for Sarasota sheriff reports $45,000 in contributions

Three candidates file for County Commission, Rose is in running for school-board election.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

While the 2020 primary elections are more than a year away, candidates are wasting no time in their fundraising efforts.

Col. Kurt Hoffman, who on June 6 announced he was running to be the next Sarasota County Sheriff, has collected $45,440 in contributions in his first 24 days of campaigning, according to a campaign-finance report filed with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office. 

According to that same report,  he has received $657.55 of in-kind contributions and spent $500.28 thus far.

Also running for election in 2020 are the following:

  • County Commission, District 3 — Cory Hutchinson
    • Campaign funding report filed; No contributions or expenditures reported.
  • County Commission, District 3 — Christopher Hanks
    • Monetary contributions totaling $700 received; No expenditures reported.
  • County Commission, District 5 — John Holic
    • No campaign funding report filed.
  • School Board, District 2 — Karen Rose
    • Monetary contributions totaling $33,220.00 received; Expenditures totaling $913.66 reported.
  • Charter Review Board, District 2 — Alexandra Coe
    • Campaign funding report filed; No monetary contributions or expenditures reported.
  • City of Sarasota Commission, District 3 — Erik Arroyo
    • No campaign funding report filed.

The 2020 primary election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

