Candidate for Sarasota sheriff reports $45,000 in contributions

While the 2020 primary elections are more than a year away, candidates are wasting no time in their fundraising efforts.

Col. Kurt Hoffman, who on June 6 announced he was running to be the next Sarasota County Sheriff, has collected $45,440 in contributions in his first 24 days of campaigning, according to a campaign-finance report filed with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Office.

According to that same report, he has received $657.55 of in-kind contributions and spent $500.28 thus far.

Also running for election in 2020 are the following:

County Commission, District 3 — Cory Hutchinson Campaign funding report filed; No contributions or expenditures reported.

County Commission, District 3 — Christopher Hanks Monetary contributions totaling $700 received; No expenditures reported.

County Commission, District 5 — John Holic No campaign funding report filed.

School Board, District 2 — Karen Rose Monetary contributions totaling $33,220.00 received; Expenditures totaling $913.66 reported.

Charter Review Board, District 2 — Alexandra Coe Campaign funding report filed; No monetary contributions or expenditures reported.

City of Sarasota Commission, District 3 — Erik Arroyo No campaign funding report filed.



The 2020 primary election will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.